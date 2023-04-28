How to Make a Yoda Quilt Block: May the 4th Be With Yo(da)

When I think about May the 4th, the first thing that pops into my mind is the adorable Baby Yoda (or Grogu as some call him). He’s so adorable — just look at the little cup he’s holding! So I decided to teach myself how to make a Yoda quilt block with the help of this adorable Baby Yoda Foundation Paper Piecing Pattern from Pitcher’s Boutique. I mean, who can resist this adorable face!? An adorable Baby Yoda by Sarah Pitcher / via Pitcher’s Boutique LLC© This pattern is incredibly thorough, super adorable, comes with 4 different sizing options, and a coloring page! It is rated as intermediate and has lots of little pieces so I chose to make the largest size, 25” x 25”, and read up on all the tips and tricks I could find; including these articles on cutting patches and 4 Ways to Foundation Paper Piece. I used regular printer paper, scrap fabric, and a basic singer sewing machine, going with the ‘ol sew and remove method. Tips & Tricks ✓ Use pins to hold pieces in place when flipping to sew ✓ Shorten your stitch line to about 1 ½“ ✓ Backstitch at the beginning and end of each stitch line ✓ Print the pattern twice so you have backups ready if needed ✓ Cut FPP patches ¼” larger all around than you think you will need ✓ Pre-fold patches along where their seam will be to make sure the sizing, orientation, and side is correct.

What You Need to Get Started

You’ll need approximately 32 hours to complete this project. The fabric amounts below are approximate with the goal of having more than needed.

Step-by-Step Instructions

1 Choose your pattern size. Print the pattern, directions, and concept art from the beginning of the packet. (Be sure to print single sided, and only the pages you want. It's a big packet.) 2 Time to color! Print or digitally pull up a few coloring pages (pg. 10) and have at it. If you're using fabric from your stash try to get as close to the colors and patterns as possible. 3 Lay out your fabric and sort it into the colors you want to use. Label each color using sticky notes with their corresponding numbers. If your colors differ from the example, write down your alternate color choices on the Color Indicator Diagram. This step is crucial and helps you avoid seam ripping and restitching down the road. Selecting your fabric is sew much fun 4 Separate out any pieces of the pattern that require gluing together. Cut along the dotted lines and glue these together first, number to number (ex: Glue Edge #1 to Glue Edge #1, making sure the lines and shapes match up). Don't use tape. Each piece will need to be ironed and you don't want things getting gunky. Snip, snip — time to start cutting!

Rise and Shine Quilt Pattern Download $ 7.99

5 Cut out the rest of the pattern pieces and organize each by section (ex: A, B, C, D…). 6 Foundation Paper Piece each section, starting from the lowest number and working your way up (ex: A1 to A2, A2 to A3, A3 to A4, etc.). Use pins to hold the first two pieces to the paper. 7 Trim and iron each seam to ¼" as you go to keep seams flat and crisp. It will also help you to line up the next piece properly. The pattern builds radially (from the inside out) so if you're still deciding on your background you can save that for later. You can see it's starting to come together 8 Once each section is pieced, sew the sections together, following the "Order of Piecing" and "Diagram of Sections."

This diagram is super detailed and helpful It’s stitchin’ time!

We think May 4th is a great time to learn how to make a Yoda quilt block, but so is every other day! So set aside your weekend plans, bust out your stash, and get ready to make some Baby Yoda cuteness. And don’t forget to tag Quilting Daily and Pitchers Boutique on Instagram.

“The more we learn, the more we discover we do not know.” – Yoda, Jedi Master

About the Author

Annaliese Troxell is a sewist, artisan, and outdoor enthusiast living in Denver, Colorado where she works as the Editorial Coordinator for Golden Peak Media‘s quilting publications.

She has been teaching children to create for over 10 years and to sew for the past 3. When not teaching, creating, or coordinating she can be found exploring the mountains and gathering inspiration for her next project.

