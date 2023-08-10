Our team hopes you’ve been enjoying the recent September/October issue of McCall’s Quilting! I know I enjoyed getting it ready; it’s such a treat to see all the beautiful quilts that our contributors design come to life, from concept to finished quilt. It’s endlessly inspiring to see how designers turn time-worn, familiar shapes and techniques to make something brand new. While I wish that I could show you how to make an alternate color option quilt for each design that we pattern, I’m grateful that I can delve into a few of the patterns to test the instructions and be inspired to make a cool project of my own.

Color Play with Groove is in the Heart by Michelle Freedman

One of the coolest patterns of all time, luckily featured in this issue, is Groove is in the Heart by Michelle Freedman. I love everything about this quilt—the colors, the block designs and their juxtaposition, and how it’s all combined into a dynamic design. So I wanted to explore this pattern a little bit by changing some of the details and using the extra stitch-and-flip corners as well. And boy, did I have fun making it and figuring out my aesthetic path forward! But my experiment is not as successful as Michelle’s quilt. That’s OK, I learned from it.

Hola, Ombre

Whenever I see a nice, big block I wonder how it would work using ombre fabric, since those shifting colors need more space to display their magic. I like to always keep some on hand so I can experiment when I get a chance.

So, I tried the big heart block in the Gelato ombre collection from Maywood Studios. It was nice! Then I decided to take it a bit further. I did additional stitch and flip corners, with squares cut 1” smaller than the first. Now it kind of looks like the heart has a dark outline around it. Fun!

Trying new things and getting new looks.

Bonus Triangle Squares

Of course, as I sewed all the stitch-and-flip corners, I made Triangle-Squares with the excess corner fabric by sewing another line ½” away from the center diagonal seam. So, I have a bunch more units to experiment with! I decided to try making some kind of border with them.

The color/gray units are from the first round of stitch-and-flip; the white/gray ones are from the second round.

Unconventional Experiments

The bottom border is perfect for the big color/gray Triangle-Square units, with the strips and dark fabric reversed in the border. I cut those Triangle-Squares in half horizontally and sewed the halves together as you see to make the bottom border.

The bottom border does add a nice touch to the center heart.

Then I used most of the smaller Triangle-Square units on the top border, moving them around until it looked OK, along with a few minor modifications here and there. Next, I also added a couple of patches from leftover ombre yardage on both sides to make the border long enough. I don’t think the top works as well with the center heart as the bottom border does, but I’ve come too far to quit now! Time to work on the side borders.

Various small units combined into the top border.

To start, I trimmed the big dark gray/white Triangle-Squares to get a nice angled line at the bottom corner, which is an extension of the bottom border lines. The sides however, where I extended the heart was a bit tricky to get all the lines matched up smoothly. And when it was done, I don’t think it improved the composition by much but c’est la vie.

The heart now has pointy sides.

I’m not giving dimensions for all the border units simply because I don’t think anyone is going to want to recreate my admittedly experimental block with border. I may be wrong though! Leave a comment if you must know more and I can get into the nitty gritty details.

And it’s done! And it’s just fine.

Color Play with Florabella by Deb Stanley

My color option block for Florabella is much more straightforward. I love Deb Stanley’s use of print in this quilt; it’s so lush and over the top and I think it makes her traditional design look incredibly bold and beautiful. But these basic blocks can embody such different looks and attitudes depending on the fabrics one chooses. For the Sept/Oct issue, of course I ought to sample some cool Halloween prints!

Halloween Treats

The Wishwell: Bat-tastic collection from Robert Kaufman has a selection of cute spiderweb prints, along with flying bats, fancy cats, and pumpkins, all sprinkled with glittery accents. And the spiderweb print was the perfect size to fussy cut patches for the block, so that’s just what I did. After I planned my color substitutions, the block came together beautifully, and I didn’t do anything to change the design until the very end.

The Wishwell: Bat-tastic collection from Robert Kaufman.

Small Change, Big Impact

If I had followed Deb’s layout and my color substitutions of it faithfully, the orange patches had a strong diagonal composition, almost looking like a big X in the block. But if I rotated those Triangle-Square units, it ended up sort of dispersing those severe diagonal lines and became more like a star with shining points.

One way to make a Florabella block.

In the end, I liked that look a bit more than the first, especially for a single block composition. And I think it would also make an interesting secondary pattern when those modified blocks are joined. An easy adjustment made a big visual difference!

And another way to make a Florabella block!

How Will You Play with Color?

I hope you enjoy seeing the different ways that quilt patterns can be used, beyond just making the quilt shown! And I hope you’ve found this lesson on how to make an alternate color option quilt helpful. I certainly enjoy exploring the creative avenues that our contributor’s patterns can spark and I hope it inspires other quilters to try new ideas and techniques, even if the experiment is not an aesthetic masterpiece every time. If you decide to play with color in your quilting, be sure to share the results with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below. And, as always, happy quilting!