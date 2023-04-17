How to Make Eco-Friendly Quilts: Our Top Tools & Notions

The art of quilting has long been steeped in environmentally friendly practices; from repurposing fabric and hand quilting to sourcing locally and making tools. Sewists around the world over have figured out how to make eco-friendly quilts in so many creative ways! It’s all about the three ‘R’s’ — Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle. As we celebrate Earth Day and look to incorporate even more environmentally friendly practices into our creative outlets, I’ve pulled together a list of options to help your tools and creations last longer, do more, and care for the earth all at the same time. Enjoy!

Reduce

Investing in quality tools and maintaining them may seem like a “duh” item. But it is truly amazing how much longer good tools can last with a little extra care. For example, do you sharpen your pins and needles? We all talk about sharpening scissors and rotary blades but what about pins? There are some super cute pin and needle rests out there that not only keep your pins neat and tidy, but also have a sharpening/polishing tool to give your needles a whole lot more life. So be sure to try making your tools last while you’re learning how to make eco-friendly quilts!

Reuse

Artists of every medium are experts in finding uses for random items, and we quilters are no exception. So while you’re figuring out how to make eco-friendly quilts, don’t be afraid to get creative! You never know what something might evolve into or out of; a potato masher might become a fabric stamp; a worn-out quilt might become a trendy jacket; it’s all about perspective. So, take a look around and see what you can transform into something new. Who knows, a little outside-the-box thinking may give you the creative spark you’ve been looking for.

Recycle

When purchasing tools and materials, look for natural or recycled products. Here are a few to get you started.

✓ Wooden Clapper: A wood clapper for next time you want help flattening seams or making your foundation piecing seam edges nice and crisp. ✓ Bamboo Quilting Stiletto: Stilettos, not the shoe, are great for turning appliqué edges and poking out collar points. ✓ Bamboo Point Turner & Presser: Point turners are a hybrid sort of tool. They work wonderfully for turning over fabric, pressing seams, and poking out pesky corners so that they are actually corners and not curves. ✓ Wool Batting: Wool is SUPER warm and never wrinkles. Just be sure to pair it with tightly woven or high thread count fabrics to avoid quilt bearding. Yes, it is exactly what you are thinking. Light weave or low thread count fabric allow wool fibers to come through to the outside of your quilt, eventually growing a beard. Sort of literally… which could be your thing, or not, either way certainly something to keep in mind when choosing materials. ✓ Cotton Batting: Cotton batting is a soft and natural alternative to polyester and comes in white (bleached) and natural (unbleached). Natural unbleached cotton is more environmentally friendly and great for everything except white fabric as it can show through and tint the color. ✓ Bamboo Batting: Bamboo is quick drying, mold, and mildew resistant, known for being SUPER soft, and having an incredible drape. All that makes it perfect for heirloom quilts and projects meant to stand the test of time. Two easy to find brands are Quilters Dream and Pellon. ✓ Recycled Batting: Yes, they make it! So long floating plastic island! Time to become a quilt. Quilters Dream makes recycled batting from 100% recycled plastic bottles, is easy to machine or hand-sew, stands up to repeated washing, and best of all is warm and silky.

When your tools do run out, take your metal pins, needles, rulers, and rotary blades to be recycled at a local metal processing plant. Bonus, some even give you money back! There are even organizations that use recycled cotton to create insulation for homes.

Multi-Use

Sometimes you don’t need a tool for every job, sometimes you just need one. Below are two of my favorites.

✓ 10-in-1 Classic Curves Ruler: This one is an absolute game changer. It does all your measurements for you; all you have to do is shift the ruler and cut. ✓ 4-in-1 Essential Sewing Tool: Presser, ripper, stiletto, and turner!

As you figure out how to make eco-friendly quilts, I hope these options are as life-changing for you as they have been for me! And I hope that as you create your dream studio, this list helps your tools and creations last longer, do more, and care for the earth at the same time. Share your own tips, tricks, and eco-quilting favorites in the comments below! Happy quilting everyone!

About the Author

Annaliese Troxell is a sewist, artisan, and outdoor enthusiast living in Denver, Colorado where she works as the Editorial Coordinator for Golden Peak Media‘s quilting publications.

She has been teaching children to create for over 10 years and to sew for the past 3. When not teaching, creating, or coordinating she can be found exploring the mountains and gathering inspiration for her next project.