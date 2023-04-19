How to Make Fabric Yo-yos (And What to Do With Them)

Are you looking for a simple and versatile project to spice up your quilting practice? Well look no further than fabric yo-yos! From traditional quilts to modern home decor, these small, hand-stitched circles are easy to make and can be used in a wide variety of crafts. In this article, we’ll explain what fabric yo-yos are, show you how to make fabric yo-yos, and give you some creative ideas for how to use them. So grab your needle and thread, and let’s get started! What Are Fabric Yo-yos? So, you’re wondering what exactly are fabric yo-yos? Fabric yo-yos are small, hand-stitched dimensional fabric circles, gathered into the center on the front, and flat on the back. Both sides of a completed yo-yo show the right side of the fabric, so that when they are complete, they are ready to use for a wide variety of crafts. Yo-yos can be used in both traditional and modern quilts—versatile hand sewn yo-yos are for everybody! Supplies Needed for Making Fabric Yo-yos One of the best things about making fabric yo-yos is that very limited supplies are required. Plus they make a great take-along project because they’re small (great for using up scraps!), made by hand, and very portable (and addicting!). So just drop two zippy bags into a tote: one with your supplies, and the other to hold your finished yo-yos. You’ll find plenty of ideas for ways to use them at the end of this article! Essential Supplies ✓ A circle template in desired size ✓ Template plastic ✓ Scissors ✓ Quilting cotton fabric ✓ Sharps hand sewing needles (an assortment of sizes is super-handy for determining which size is most comfortable for you.) ✓ Thread — use a little heavier (40-weight) thread than the typical 50-weight you use for quilt piecing. (Hand quilting thread works great, or you can double your 50-weight piecing thread. Your thread will mostly be hidden, but it’s a good idea to use a neutral color that will blend with your fabric. ✓ Fabric-marking pencil or Frixion pen (marks will be hidden inside finished yo-yo.)

Circle Template Tips

To start, you can use template plastic or thin cardboard for your circle templates. In fact, you could even use a cup, glass, or saucer from your kitchen as a circle template! If you’re only making a few yo-yos, paper will suffice. But if you’re making lots of yo-yos, go with template plastic so your yo-yos don’t gradually shrink as you wear away the edges of your paper or cardboard templates!

Use your favorite marking tool for tracing your circles onto your fabric—the marks will be hidden inside your finished yo-yo. If you’re just starting out with quilting and sewing, whichever fabric scissors you have handy should work. But if you’re looking to upscale your quilting supplies, these Clover micro-serrated scissors are a treasured favorite for quick snips and precise, no-slip fabric cutting.

Nice to Have if You’re Making Lots of Yo-yos

The TrueCut 360 and the Circle Savvy Quilt Rule (along with a small diameter rotary cutter and self-healing rotary mat) are ideal for when you plan to cut a lot of circles for yo-yos. The Clover Yo-Yo Maker Tool is just plain fun, serving as both a circle template and a guide for precise ¼” turn under and even stitches.

How to Make Fabric Yo-yos Easy as 1-2-3

So for my sample, I started with a 5” circle—perfect if you’ve got a stack of 5” precut charm squares! I downloaded a free 5” circle shape from this website (be sure to check the measurement of your printed circle). Or you can draw one using a geometry compass (you have one lying around, right?!).

1 Mark the wrong side of your fabric using a circle template and cut out the circle using fabric scissors. Remember: marks will be hidden inside finished yo-yo 2 Using a sharp needle and a knotted length of thread, turn under ¼” of the raw edge and sew even running stitches around the perimeter of the circle. (The stitches run in and out through both layers of fabric without overlapping.) Longer/larger stitches will make a smaller opening. Smaller openings are traditional and conceal the wrong side of the fabric. But if you want a larger opening, such as in these vibrant Spot On pillows with intentional bright peeks of color appliquéd inside, you’ll want to hand with sew with smaller/shorter stitches. Designer Denise A. Buchwalter-Losczyk shares a nifty tip to keep your stitches even: Mark a couple of lines with a fine-point marker on your thumb opposite your sewing hand to measure your stitches if this is useful! This is what your running stitch should look like 3 With the right side of fabric facing out, pull thread to gather your circle, and make a knot to hold the circle closed. The gathered side is the ‘front’ of the yoyo. Your finished yo-yo will be about half the size of your starting circle. Watch this video demonstrating how to make fabric yo-yos! And there’s your fabric yo-yo!

4 Ideas for Using Those Yo-yos

Yo-yos can be used in lots of fun and creative ways. For table mats, table runners, baby quilts, lap quilts, or bed quilts, just whipstitch completed yo-yos together until you have the desired size, and you’re done! Depending on the fabrics selected for your yo-yos, you could arrange patriotic red, white, and blue designs, or around-the world designs, rainbow stripes, and more. Use your imagination for your one-of-a-kind yo-yo quilt design! Yo-yos are also lots of fun in a variety of crafts, and depending on your use, makers often stitch buttons or beads in the gathered centers.

1. Make a Blooming YoYo Runner

Not only is this Blooming Yo-Yo Runner a super cute table runner, it’s a great take-along project to work on in the car, while waiting for appointments, at ball games, or anytime. Each flower is from a different print, but they are all unified by using the same yellow fabric for their centers.

2. Stitch Up the Spot On Pillow

In Denise A. Buchwalter-Losczyk’s clever Spot On pillow design, she sewed yo-yos leaving little window peeks of bright colors gathered from her scraps in her Spot On pillow design. Since the look of a fabric can change after being gathered into a yoyo shape, this is also a great project to play with scrap fabrics you may not like as well. Denise has a fun tip for keeping your stitches even: Mark a couple of lines with a fine-point marker on your thumb opposite your sewing hand to measure your stitches if this is useful!

3. Sew a Decorative Scallop Pillow

Designer Lindsay Wilkes used yo-yos to add detail and texture to a framed focal print in her decorative Scallop Pillow.

4. Help Bella’s Garden Grow

A couple dozen yo-yos in two sizes serve as sweet embellishments as appliquéd flower centers and pretty scalloped border decorations in Bella’s Garden designed by Amanda Murphy.

Time to Tackle Those Yo-yos

So now that you know how to make fabric yo-yos, it’s time to get out there and make some. All you need are some basic supplies and a little creativity — we can’t wait to see what you create! And be sure to share your creations with us on Facebook and Instagram.

