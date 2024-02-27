How to Make Layered Wool Landscapes with Colleen Ansbaugh

Landscapes are one of my favorite sources of inspiration for my art. Beauty is everywhere — I encourage you to take a few moments to view the world around you. Reflect on the colors, shapes, and textures in your neighborhood. I live in northern Wisconsin where millennia ago glaciers dumped huge boulders, carving out today’s rivers, lakes, and wetlands. Tall timbers dominate rolling hillsides nestled alongside waterways and bog areas. I cannot help being drawn to using inspiration from nature in my artwork. So, with that in mind, I’m sharing a quick tutorial on how to make layered wool landscapes! Subscribe to Quilting Arts Magazine for more great patterns, inspiration, projects, and articles like this one! Subscribe Needed Materials ✓ Inspiration photo (your own or from a copyright-free source) ✓ Wool roving in a color palette from your photo ✓ 13″ square white/light craft felt ✓ 12″ square batting ✓ 12″ square muslin backing ✓ 13″ square white/clear tulle or netting ✓ Felting needle tool (These usually have 5–6 barbed needles encased in a holder for easy use.) ✓ Brushed felting pad ✓ Large eye #24 chenille sewing needle ✓ Perle cotton, #8 and perle cotton, #5 In addition, I am always looking for new materials and methods. One day a friend offered me some wool roving. What fun! Roving is wool that has been combed so the fibers align in the same direction. When roving is tightly twisted, it becomes yarn. In its loose state, roving can be secured through a felting process to form a firm layer of fiber. This new ‘fabric’ can be stitched, quilted, and embellished. The options are endless. Deer Creek 1 by Colleen Ansbaugh • 16″ x 28″ Step-by-Step Instructions 1 Create the composition. 2 With the inspiration photo as reference, begin placing loose roving on the surface of the craft felt as a background, creating sky, water, or grass, etc. Think of this first layer as the farthest-away point in the photo. Roving likes to float around a bit so gently tap it in place with your fingers. 3 Place the craft felt and roving on the brushed felting pad. Holding the long, barbed felting needles at a 90° angle, begin punching up and down through the roving and craft felt and into the felting pad. Continue needle punching until all of the loose wool roving is firmly intertwined with the felt, feeling smooth to the touch. The needle punching action will lock the fibers in place. As the felting process continues, some fibers will start to poke through the backside of the craft felt. This is normal. Note: The bottom of a brushed felting pad is solid plastic which stops the needle and protects the work surface from damage. See “Thoughts on DIY Felting Pads” for other felting pad ideas. 4 Once the background is covered add more loose roving to create the mid- and foregrounds. Be mindful of color placement. If you want some of the background color to show in the final design, do not place more roving in that area. Continue adding loose roving and felting it until the composition is complete. Keep in mind that shrinkage may occur with heavy felting so the overall dimensions of the piece may be smaller than the felt base you started with. Finishing Your Landscape 1 Add hand-stitched details for texture. Use perle cotton and simple stitches to create grass, flowers, trees, or other elements. Try couching yarn or ribbon on the piece. Wool yarn can also be lightly felted onto the surface of the composition. Keep in mind that fat yarn will appear closer to the viewer than thin yarn, so it works well in the foreground. 2 Create a quilt sandwich with the muslin backing, batting, felted composition, and the tulle as a top layer. Baste lightly. When machine quilting, the tulle prevents the presser foot from catching on the loose roving. The color of the tulle itself can soften or lighten the overall colors of the roving. Some tulle has a luster which you may or may not like. 3 Quilt as desired. A long stitch length is essential when machine quilting the felted landscape. The stitches tend to sink into the layers, leaving a crease or indentation instead of appearing like a traditional stitch line. 4 If desired, the tulle can be cut away from the quilt in selected areas to enhance shading. (figure 1) 5 Stitch around the outer perimeter once or twice, catching all layers.

Tip: I like to leave the tulle and some of the irregular edges from the felting extending organically past the outer edges of the quilt as a decorative touch. This eliminates the need for a traditional quilt binding. Alternatively, trim and add binding to the quilt.

Layered wool landscape sample by Colleen Ansbaugh • 12″ x 12″

Thoughts on DIY Felting Pads

Some people use Styrofoam™ or firm, thick cardboard surrounded with packaging material to create a felting surface instead of a purchased felting pad. So, when using alternative options, be mindful — long, sharp felting needles can perforate through the layers, possibly damaging the surface below. The homemade pad must be thicker than the length of the needles. Felting needles are barbed so some damage to the felting pad may occur. If you make your own pad, dedicate it exclusively for felting and replace it when it becomes frayed or tattered.

Time to Make Your Own Layered Wool Landscape

So what do you think of this stitch-tastic tutorial on how to make layered wool landscapes? Do you think you'll try it?