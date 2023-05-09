How to Make Picture Quilts: Getting Started

Picture quilts . . . I love seeing the many ways fiber artists portray their vision. I was inspired to create my own picture quilts but felt stymied by limited drawing skills. Over time and with lots of experimenting, I discovered that I was less intimidated when I started with a tracing from a photograph. I then refined my picture image appliqué technique, which includes freezer paper, glue stick basting, and machine appliqué. Its flexibility allows me to create representational or abstract designs. The instructions demonstrate the technique using a photograph of a flower as an example, but trace any image as your starting point and use the instructions to guide you through the creative process.

Pretty Yellow Coneflower II • 16″ × 22″

Materials You’ll Need

✓ Fabric for different design elements and background ✓ Original or copyright-free photo ✓ Tracing paper ✓ Freezer paper ✓ Black ultra-fine permanent marker ✓ Washable/permanent glue stick ✓ Midweight fusible stabilizer (I used Pellon® 809 Décor-Bond®.) ✓ Monofilament thread, both clear and smoke ✓ Specialty threads—rayons, metallics, cottons for machine quilting and embellishing

Tips & Tricks

✓ As you choose fabrics, be aware of value and contrast between the different design elements, foreground figures, and background. ✓ Plan what part of the fabric you would like to use and place the template to achieve the look you are after. This is a type of fussy cutting.

Barn Study II • 23½ ” × 16½ “

Step-by-Step Instructions for How to Make a Picture Quilt

Use your own photo to create the most original quilt. For purposes of explanation, I am demonstrating the creation of my quilt, “Pretty Yellow Coneflower II.” For practice, this copyrighted master image map is available as a digital download at quiltingdaily.com and can be printed on 8½ ” × 11″ paper and then enlarged as desired in photo editing software or at an office supply store.

Create the Master Image Map

1 Place tracing paper on the photo and trace the more critical lines. Keep the design simple. With a photocopier, enlarge the tracing to the size of the finished quilt. This is your master image map for assembling the template pieces. Do not cut it apart. 2 Choose letters to represent the elements in the design and number each template. 3 Add registration marks along the lines in the master image map. These help line up the pieces when you are sewing the quilt together.

Add registration marks and label each piece Don’t forget to cut ¼” of fabric around your paper templates

Note: In the coneflower quilt, I assigned the flower as F and then each petal became F1, F2, and so on. The letter S was the sky and G was the ground.

Prepare the Templates

1 With an ultra-fine permanent marker, trace the master image map onto the paper side of freezer paper. Transfer everything to the freezer paper including the registration marks and the lettering system. Set the master image map aside for future reference. 2 Cut the freezer paper templates apart precisely on the lines, leaving 1″ around the outside edges of the whole design. Tip: Do Cut sections one at a time to keep the templates orderly. 3 With a hot iron and steam, press the plastic side of the freezer paper templates to the right side of the appropriate fabrics. Press for about 10–12 seconds. Cut the fabric around each template; including an approximate ¼ ” seam allowance. 4 On each pattern piece, carefully clip the curves every ½ “–1” for easier turning.

Assemble the Appliqué

Note: This appliqué method creates the illusion of a finished edge while the piece is being glued together and assembled. The folded edges described below sit on top of the seam allowance of the adjoining piece of fabric. Careful alignment of the registration marks on the freezer paper pattern pieces makes this assembly method possible.

1 Cover your work surface. Arrange the template pieces in order. 2 Start with the F2 flower petal template. Glue the outside convex seam allowance to the wrong side of the fabric, turning the template piece over and applying glue to the seam allowance along the edge of the wrong side of the fabric. Note: Remember, the right side of the fabric is covered by the freezer paper. 3 Turn the template so that the freezer paper is facing up. Pinch the seam allowance to the back, flush with the freezer paper. When the seam allowance is glued to the back, no fabric should be seen from the freezer paper side. 4 Trim the excess fabric from the point at a strong angle. Repeat the glue basting process up the tip (adjacent to piece F3) of the petal. 5 To align 2 adjoining pieces (such as F2 and F3), 1 of the seam allowances must remain open (not basted to the back). Swipe the glue stick along the open convex seam allowance of F3, then snug piece F2 next to F3, aligning the registration marks. At certain registration marks, part of the seam is turned under and the rest of the seam left open to be attached to the next template. This is the case with F3—fold under and glue baste to the back the tip of the petal near F2. 6 Follow this glue-basting process with all the templates. While working, keep glued sections fairly flat to allow the glue to set. Complete glue basting the coneflower petals, flower center, and stem. 7 After the glue is set, remove the freezer paper. Note: Removing the freezer paper is like opening a package and viewing your creation for the first time. The glued seams may be a bit fragile, so work carefully.. 8 Stand back and evaluate your fabric choices. Check that the value and contrast is what you envisioned. If you are using fabrics of similar value, be sure there is a smooth transition from 1 fabric to another. 9 Cut a piece of fusible stabilizer ½ ” smaller on all sides than the quilt top. Following the manufacturer’s instructions, fuse the stabilizer to the wrong side of the quilt top to give the wall quilt more support after the decorative stitching and machine appliqué have been added.

Complete the Quilt

1 Using a darning or zigzag foot and monofilament thread, set up the machine for sewing a 1.5 zigzag stitch. Clear monofilament thread can be used for the whole process or switch to smoke-colored on dark fabrics. 2 Machine appliqué along each gluebasted seam edge to finish the top and hold the pieces together permanently. (figure 6) Press well and add borders, if desired.

This picture image appliqué technique is versatile — it can be used for simple images or more complex designs with ease. Enjoy experimenting with different images and see where the technique takes you!

