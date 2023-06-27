How to Make Star and Flag Quilt Blocks for Patriotic Quilts

Make scrappy Sawtooth Star and stripe blocks for quick and easy patriotic quilt projects.

One quick way to make a patriotic quilt that evokes imagery of a US flag is to sew blue and white star blocks made up of Quick-Pieced Flying Geese; alternate those star blocks with same-sized red and white strip-pieced blocks. For an even faster approach, use striped red and white fabric as the alternate block instead of piecing strips. If you have red, white, and blue fabric scraps, those will work great. Otherwise, grab some from your local quilt shop and then read on.

Easy Sawtooth Star Block

Let’s make one 6” finished blue and white Sawtooth Star block. For the star points, we’ll use our Quick-Pieced Flying Geese Units method to make all the points for one Sawtooth Star quilt block at the same time—easy-peasy! (Tip: download our complete free Sew Easy™ Lessons ebook.)

Gather scraps of blue and white fabrics to make an Easy Sawtooth Star Block. A completed 6-inch Sawtooth Star block made from scraps of blue and white fabrics.

1 From blue fabric, cut: 1 square 4-1/4” and 4 squares 2” 2 From white fabric, cut: 1 square 3-1/2” (not shown in photo above) and 4 squares 2-3/8” 3 Follow our Quick-Pieced Flying Geese Units instructions to make four matching flying geese for the star points. 4 Sew the completed units into rows, then join the rows to finish one Sawtooth Star Block.

Easy Stripe Block

Now let’s dive into how you can make a super simple stripe block that’s oh-sew cute! The white fabric shown is from the Hemptex Chambray collection, the blue fabric is from the Stephenson County collection (both by Robert Kaufman Fabrics) and the red solid fabric is from my own fabric stash.

Gather scraps of red and white fabrics to make easy stripe blocks. Easy patriotic red and white stripe quilt block.

1 From red fabric and white fabric, cut from each: 2 strips 2” x 6-1/2” 2 Join the red and white strips as shown, and you’ve got a simple stripe block!

Simple Stars & Bars Table Runner

Give Simple Stars & Bars table runner a try—as its apt name implies, it’s a very straightforward patriotic table runner quilt pattern suitable for beginners. But don’t be fooled just because it’s fast and easy—its simplicity will stand the test of time and be a go-to pattern. Make one up as a hostess gift for that festive summer BBQ!

Simple Stars and Bars table runner designed and hand quilted by Jo Beth Simons, McCall’s Quick Quilts June/July 2013.

1 To replicate Jo Beth Simons’ Simple Stars and Bars table runner, make 5 each Sawtooth Star blocks and stripe blocks. 2 Alternate the blocks and join into two rows as shown. 3 Layer batting and a backing fabric, quilt, and bind. (Jo Beth hand quilted her table runner, and this is an ideal opportunity for a take-along hand quilting project. Imagine sitting at a summertime picnic and keeping your hands busy on this lovely patriotic stars and stripes table runner. However, machine quilting will work beautifully, too!)

Now that you know how to make star and flag quilt blocks, take a moment to visit our pattern shop where you can instantly download a wide variety of red white and blue patriotic quilts! Whether you use fabric scraps or shop for new ones, these projects can beautifully showcase your patriotism. And don’t forget to share your creations with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below.

Quilt with joy,

Valerie