Our Top 6 Tips on How to Organize Your Quilting Room
Did you make a New Year’s Resolution to organize your quilting studio? Mine was a mess — so I certainly did! When I looked around for ideas on how to organize your quilting room, I struggled to find ideas that motivated me. My studio space is tiny, and most of my fabric stash is stored far away in my basement. I have also accumulated A LOT of quilting stuff over the years.
I contacted my crafty sister (who has also worked as a professional organizer) for some advice. She noted how our quilting spaces will be as varied as our personalities. While I don’t have a problem with some tools and projects out in the open, she goes bonkers when she sees clutter.
So without further ado, here are her top 6 suggestions for how to organize your quilting room (and what I have done):
1
The Value of Your Real Estate: If you’re feeling a little cramped for space, organizing it becomes even more challenging. And you will need to be a bit more creative. Consider storing supplies under furniture, adding high shelves, or enlisting furniture that can serve multiple purposes—like an ottoman with storage space inside. I have a dresser for miscellaneous supplies—like templates, fusibles, interfacing, and paper foundation piecing supplies—that also doubles as my ironing station.
2
Keep the Things You Use Nearby: Ideally, tools and supplies should reside where they are used. What do you keep next to your sewing machine? How about at your ironing station and cutting area? I found a great little tray handy for holding supplies I use at my sewing machine. It’s just for the things I reach for the most. Bonus: It also keeps everything contained, so I’m not constantly knocking items onto the floor.
3
Store Similar Items Together: Have you ever misplaced a tool, only to find it AFTER replacing it? Don’t waste money and valuable sewing time hunting down your tools and supplies. Make a home for these things. Use shelves, drawers, or bins to store them. A small bin of drawers works great for my less-used tools. (And may I suggest investing in an inexpensive label maker for labeling your containers?)
4
Finding the Right Containers: Before spending money on expensive storage containers, evaluate what you need first. My first chore was organizing scraps. A gigantic bin they were occupying wasn’t working for me anymore. But ten stackable shoebox-size containers with lids from the dollar store were ideal for keeping everything sorted by color—and they stack neatly under my sewing table. I’ve found CD drawers are the perfect size for fat quarters. For finished quilts not on display, under-bed storage containers or stackable clothes bins work great.
5
Organizing UFOs: Got a UFO? You may want to turn it into an FO someday. Keep all the parts you need to finish in a project bag or container. That includes the pattern, specialty rulers and templates, un-cut fabrics, patches, and sewn pieces. And lastly, add notes about where you left off, plus anything that will make it easier to resume the project when you are ready to move forward. Most of my UFOs are on a hanger with the backing. I pop the binding into a baggy with a note on the size and batting size needed. A few unfinished tops are in project bags with fabric and patterns.
6
How to Handle What You Don’t Use: You have permission to throw stuff away. But why not donate it or share it instead? Consider holding a swap with your friends. (As they say, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”) Is there a quilt shop in your area that will re-sell your fabric, books, or other supplies? Perhaps donate to a local charity or church. I find it difficult to toss any of my quilting stuff, but I’m already filling several donation boxes!
We hope these tips on how to organize your quilting room motivate and inspire you to tidy up! It always feels better to unclutter and organize. So now the challenge is to take time out of each month to STAY organized!
