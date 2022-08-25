How to Pack for a Quilt Escape

Packing for a quilt retreat is challenging. The most basic quilting supplies could take up every last corner of your suitcase. Not to mention lugging long rulers, bulky sewing machines, and the all-important fabric could require a minivan! The editors at Quilting Daily have pulled together a handy checklist of retreat essentials you can’t live without when space is not an issue. But wait – what about the retreat attendees whose list is super short? What do they know that you don’t? Attendees of the Love of Quilting Quilt Escape know the best kept secret when it comes to packing: this retreat does all the heavy lifting for you. You can fit everything you need into a small carry-on with room to spare!

But one of the most extraordinary things about our Quilting Escape is that SO many of these are not needed! We’re doing all the heavy lifting (and heavy packing!) for you!

No machine or accessories.

No iron.

No rotary cutting supplies.

No fabric.

Nada.

Instead, all you really need to pack are the things that you’ll need for a fun vacation and cozy sewing retreat, such as:

1.) Creativity. You’ll be spending two full days receiving one-on-one instruction from world-renowned quilters and hosts of Love of Quilting TV, Sara Gallegos and Angela Huffman! All materials are provided for piecing two quilt tops, so the only thing you need to provide is creativity. Make sure you’ve packed all of your best ideas and questions, as well as your sense of collaboration and get ready to learn something new. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try new techniques and quilt alongside the best.

2.) Willingness to Make Friends and Try Something New. This is the perfect opportunity to open yourself up to new experiences and new people. And what better time than when you’re surrounded by people who enjoy the same thing that you do – quilting! There will be plenty of time to relax and socialize with your fellow quilters as you’ll be spending three nights at Denver’s newest, upscale boutique hotel, The Slate. All meals will be provided, so you can just sit back, relax, and enjoy doing nothing but quilting!

3.) Recharge Button. Get ready to recharge! Who thinks that sounds like a dream come true in and of itself? A quilting retreat is the perfect opportunity to recharge your batteries. Let’s set aside that never-ending to-do list for a bit. The only thing you’ll be concerned about is where on earth you put your seam ripper. A quilting retreat is all about relaxing and doing the hobby that makes us happy.

Packing has never been easier. Join the hosts of Love of Quilting TV October 9-12 in Denver, CO for a luxurious Quilt Escape! We’ll see you there!