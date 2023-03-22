Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Toggle Side Menu
Navigation
Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Celebrate National Craft Month with $5.00 Magazines! > >
ARTICLES Articles 1 min read

How to Put Fabric on Buttons: A Step-by-Step Tutorial

Vivika DeNegre
0 Comments
how to put fabric on buttons

If you’re someone who loves to sew or craft, you probably have plenty of fabric scraps lying around your workspace. Instead of throwing them away, why learn how to put fabric on buttons and put those scraps to good use? With just a button-making kit and a few basic supplies, you can easily create unique buttons to add a personalized touch to your clothing, accessories, or even home decor projects.

In this article, we’ll take you through the simple steps of making fabric buttons and show you some creative ways to use them in your DIY projects. You can make one large decorative button to wear like a brooch or a set to add a handmade touch to a cardigan. So, grab your supplies and let’s get started!

Directions for Covering Your Buttons

1

Cut out the button-tracing template (on the back of the button kit box) or make your own. Place the template on fabric. Trace around the outside edge of the template.

Step 1: Fabric Covered Buttons
Push the dome and fabric into the mold.

2

Cut out the fabric circle, and place it, right side down, on top of the mold of the button assembler. Place a button dome over the top, keeping the fabric centered within the mold.

Step 2: Fabric Covered Buttons
Lay the flat button back on top of the button dome.

3

With your fingers, push the dome and fabric into the mold. Smooth the edges of the fabric down against the metal dome. The fabric won’t lie completely flat, but fold over as much of it as possible.

Step 3: Fabric Covered Buttons
Use the cap tool to push the back into place.

4

Lay the flat button back on top of the fabric and button dome already in the mold, shank up. Use the blue cap tool to push the back into place. It will make a popping sound when it is set. Turn the mold on its side and gently push the assembled button out of the mold.

Fabric Buttons

And now you know how to put fabric on buttons in four easy steps! I love using these button-making kits to decorate tufted pillows (another one of my favorite scrap-busting projects). Still need some inspiration for getting rid of your extra fabric? You can find many fabric art and home dec projects that use scraps or small pieces of fabric in the Modern Patchwork Spring 2014.

Vivika Hansen DeNegre

*This article contains affiliate links that helps us earn a small commission from purchases — at no additional cost to you. We are grateful for your support!

Join the Conversation!

Editor's Picks

how to make a string quilt
Keep your Fabric Stash in Check with String Quilting
by Quilting Daily

The (Slightly) Shady History of Red and White Quilts
by Jodi Butler
Bill Volckening behind the camera.
Quilt Photography with Bill Volckening
by Brenna Riley Gates

The Quilts of Mountain Mist: Indispensable and Timeless
by Quilting Daily

Maximize Quilting Time with Chain Piecing, Trimming, and Pressing
by Gigi Levsen

A Definitive List of the 8 Best Quilting Tools for Beginners
by Quilting Daily

Free-Motion Weekly: 52 Quilting Fillers and Motifs with Susan Brubaker Knapp
by Quilting Daily

Pressing & Popping: How to Spin Your Seams
by Vanessa Lyman

How to Dye Fabric Parfait Style
by Carol Luddington

How to Adopt a Vintage Sewing Machine
by Tracy Mooney
how to make a starry night quilt
Quilting with the Masters: How to Make a Starry Night Quilt
by Katie Chicarello
sewing machine tips
8 Sewing Machine Tips the Experts Want You to Know
by Quilting Daily


Register