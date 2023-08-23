How to Quilt with a Prompt: An Art Quilter’s Answer

Quilt artists — and artists, in general — have often used different approaches to inspire their work. Some use photography, the study of the Masters, journaling and travel, sketching, and more. Indeed, quilt guilds and associations often challenge their members’ cunning and skills by proposing contests with a theme or word prompt as a jumping off point. Many artists enjoy the stimulation of crafting a work based on an idea or word that is presented to them. They can flex their artistic muscles in a way that might be different from their regular way of working. So now you may be wondering how to quilt with a prompt, and luckily for you, we’ve got the answers!

Check Out Quilting Arts for Inspiration

In fact, the Fall issue of Quilting Arts Magazine features two galleries of top-notch art quilting inspired by word prompts: Line: a Cloth in Common gallery and Minimalism: a SAQA Global Exhibition gallery. Many of these featured works are made by quilt artists at the top of their game. When an artist is ‘bound’ or inspired by a common word prompt or inspirational phrase, it can result in work with structure and harmony of purpose when viewed together. And every artist can enjoy and benefit from participating in a prompt-based challenge!

Line Dancing (detail) by Karol Kusmaul, Cloth in Common member • Karol worked with linear, mostly recycled fabrics to create these vibrant dancers.

Designing and creating a quilt inspired from a prompt encourages thinking outside of one’s norms, perhaps venturing into unexplored territory and different techniques. Think, for example, of the word ‘furry’ — what might you create and how might you go about it? Would you make an animal … maybe that’s too ‘expected’? Would you make it dimensional … what techniques or embellishments would you use to evoke that word? Maybe you’d think harder, longer… what could you make that would be unique to you, clever or fun or unexpected?

Our Reader Challenges Are Great Practice

In Quilting Arts, we challenge our readers in every issue — specifically, with our Reader Challenges. The Reader Challenges of one sort or another have been a feature of Quilting Arts from Day 1. Back in 2001, the Premier Issue of the magazine featured a calendar contest for readers; a challenge or contest has been a mainstay since then. Many readers tell us the new Reader Challenge Announcement is the first page they flip to when they receive their magazine in the mail!

I Test by Amanda Hunt

Our readers constantly impress, thrill, and amaze us with their cleverness and skills. We’re particularly fond of the plays on words that some readers include. For example, in our “Quilt Art: A Quilter’s Alphabet” challenge (featured in the Quilting Arts Winter ’23 issue), Amanda Hunt created I Test featuring the letter I in a field of color and dots inspired by the Ishihara Test for color blindness…. I = Eye! Get it? Her workmanship was excellent, too.

More Reader Challenge Inspiration

In the Fall 2022 issue, the prompt for this gallery was ‘Pop Art Pets.’ And I have to say, the entire gallery was amazing and our readers totally had fun with bold color featuring their pets and other animal friends. This was a glorious, whimsical group of quilts by talented quilt artists!

Pumpkin Delight by Lin Elmo

In the Fall 2023 issue, the theme is a little more serious: ‘Art is a Bridge.’ Although our finalists in this challenge hopefully had fun making these quilts, the metaphor of ‘bridge’ or ‘bridging’ also had serious tones that were reflected in the work we received. Jerri Penney’s Let’s Talk! (featured as the header image of this article) is highly detailed and vivid — in its colors, explanation of the workings of the right and left sides of the brain, and her work helping special needs adults bridge these two hemispheres.

The Clothesline by Cheryl Goodwillie

The Clothesline by Cheryl Goodwillie featured an urban setting and how laundry clotheslines use the thinnest of rope and clips to connect neighbor to neighbor — “a connection of lives via the mundane task of laundry,” as she said. Some quilts are poetic, touching, even ‘spot on’ in their complex meaning; like Under Construction by Rita Summers which touched me deeply.

Under Construction by Rita Summers

Rita wrote, “Building a bridge requires commitment and perseverance. It needs teamwork, communication, and a strong heart. My bridges are still under construction and are not yet complete, but my hope is that maybe one day they will be….”

How Will You Quilt With a Prompt?

Now that you know how to quilt with a prompt, I encourage you to try it for yourself. Suggest one to your quilt friends or guildmates and then host an exhibit of your work or participate in a Quilting Arts Reader Challenge and, perhaps, see your work in the pages of the magazine. However you do it, I’ll bet you’ll be challenged by the exercise and enjoy the process. Be sure to share your creations (and the prompts that inspired them) with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below!

Happy quilting,

Kristine