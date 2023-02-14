Restoring a vintage quilt is an amazing way to honor the craftsmanship of the past. That said, it can also be quite a daunting task! Award-winning quilter and author Ebony Love learned the hard way that when it comes to figuring how to repair an old quilt, you first have be ready for the possibility that it can’t be saved.

Early, very early, in my quilting business (even before I was a long arm quilter) I took on a restoration project for a client. It was a wholecloth, hand-quilted medallion quilt that had been hand-quilted by her aunt or grandmother or someone. It’s not important to remember who the someone was; the point I want you to remember is that it was a wholecloth medallion.

How would you feel if someone hacked 12″ off the side of this quilt? Photo courtesy of the author.

The thing is… I didn’t know at the time I took on the restoration that it was a medallion. When I received the quilt, it just had the busiest background I’d ever seen, really compacted polyester batting, and what looked like random stitches across the quilt. What was the restoration project? I can hear you asking. The client asked me to cut down the quilt to a size that would fit her bed. I asked if she was sure, she said yes. I asked her to put it in writing, she did. Then I asked her if there was anything special about the quilt that I should know about, and she said no.

Hacking Apart a Wholecloth Medallion

So I laid the quilt across my cutting table to see what the best approach would be to tackle this assignment. First, I took some measurements, inspected the quilting stitches, and determined that the least damage would occur if I cut everything off of one side and at the top. On a wholecloth medallion. That I didn’t know was a wholecloth medallion. I can now hear you audibly gasping. Why yes… yes I did hack off the side and the top of this wholecloth medallion. How did I then discover it was a WM?

Photo courtesy of the author.

Well, now that the quilt had been hacked apart, and I had secured the edges by serging all the exposed edges, it was small enough to fit on my design wall. So I decided to hang it up and take a photo. As I stood back from the quilt to admire my own handiwork, the sun streamed in from the left through the window overlooking my backyard, and that angular light revealed a now off-center and sad looking medallion.

Explaining the Situation

I was horror-struck. You know that feeling you get in the pit of your stomach like you just swallowed a giant rock? Yes, that. I knew I had really messed up, and I knew that I couldn’t undo it. The only thing I could do was call my client, explain what happened, and ask her what she wanted me to do. She was pretty upset, but very calm.

Photo courtesy of MBCheathham from Getty Images Signature.

She didn’t understand how I didn’t know it was a wholecloth medallion, and that’s when I realized she and I considered different things “special”. She was probably thinking that I wanted some sort of story on provenance, when I just wanted to know details about the quilt itself that would impact my work.

The Next Steps

I asked her what she wanted me to do, how she wanted me to make it right, and she said it was pretty well ruined and to donate it to Goodwill. On that day, I donated the lopsided quilt to Goodwill, made pincushions from the hacked borders, and exited the quilt repair & restoration business. Well… that last part was true until late last year when I took on another vintage restoration.

Photo courtesy of the author.

This one is a project I am doing through a special project of vintage quilt rescue. There’s an organization that collects vintage quilt tops for different challenges and exhibits, and I got the opportunity to adopt one. At the time of the choosing, I got to be there in person and get my quilt through a type of lottery system (low numbers let you pick your top early.) I got a really high number, but luckily, the quilt top I’d had my eye on all morning was still there when it was my turn.

Tackling a Horror Show of a Quilt

This hot pink Dresden Plate quilt is part horror show, part amazeballs. The amazeballs part is the combination of all the different fabrics and the hand-stitched embroidery to outline each plate in heavy black thread. The horror show is that the original quilter got the idea to use a trapunto technique to stuff each Dresden plate with polyester stuffing. I should say, to overstuff them.

Photo courtesy of the author.

If you look at the quilt, you can actually plot the path of the quilter who was initially excited about the stuffing, then questioned their decision but thought they’d gone too far to quit, and finally decided it really wasn’t a good idea but undoing all that work was too overwhelming. You can almost picture the quilter folding up that top, shoving it in a closet, and never thinking about it again, until one day in true spring-cleaning fashion they decided to donate that unfinished, amazeballs, horror show to make it someone else’s problem.

Enter Ebony Love

That is where I come in – because there’s nothing that screams redemption for ruining a vintage quilt more than tackling something like this. I’m going to bring you on this journey with me, because I want to take my time with this quilt, really study it, hang it on the wall so to speak. My very first task though, before I can even begin dreaming about the quilting on this lovely, monstrous, amazing horror, is to divest it of the polyester fiberfill. That’s the very least I can do, don’t you think?

Photo courtesy of MaxCab from Getty Images.

Then I fear we’re back to the angst of perfectionism and procrastination. I want to do justice to this quilt, and therefore I must stare at it for some time. If this were your project, how would you quilt this? Tag me on Instagram @lovebugstudios with a photo of your own vintage restoration project & some ideas (or horror story of your own, I’m flexible.)

A Few Takeaways from this Experience:

✓ Owning a pair of scissors isn’t a job qualification for quilt restoration (unless you’re removing overstuffed trapunto) ✓ Side lighting is amazing for exposing quilting details ✓ Not every vintage quilt can be saved

We hope this quick exploration of how to repair an old quilt (or perhaps how not to) has inspired you to fearlessly tackle your vintage quilt restoration projects with confidence!

About the Author

Ebony Love is an award-winning quilter, author, and recognized as a leading expert in fabric die-cutting techniques.

She is author of The Big Little Book of Fabric Die Cutting Tips, Binding Crazy Angles, and other books about quilting, sewing and die-cutting.