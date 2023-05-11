How to Sew Curves for Beginners: Warning – Curves Ahead!
Sewing curves can be a daunting task for beginners, but fear not! In the world of quilting and sewing, curves are an essential element that can add a touch of elegance and sophistication to your projects. If you’ve ever admired those stunning quilt patterns featuring graceful arcs and circles, you may have wondered how to achieve such precise and smooth curves in your own work. Well, look no further, because in this article, we will delve into how to sew curves for beginners and pros alike. These two methods will put you on the right (drunkard’s) path!
The Drunkard’s Path is a block that goes back centuries. While there is usually a discussion about the block name referring to the Temperance movement of the 19th century, the shape actually goes back to ancient Egypt and Solomon’s Puzzle — a similar block that is joined to create a circle. These complex curves may seem intimidating, but they should not be feared. You may even find them fun to make once you find a technique that works for you!
Our Top Tips
✓
If your machine has a needle-down function, engage it. It will help hold the patches in place while you adjust the fabric to keep it smooth under the presser foot.
✓
The feed dogs help to ease extra fabric into the seam, so we suggest putting the concave patch on the bottom. However, some quilters prefer to have that patch on top, s o they have more control. Try both ways and see which works best for you! (We tried it both ways here.)
✓
A shorter foot, like the Curve Master, helps you have better control since you are closer to the needle.
✓
Using a pair of tweezers to guide the fabric, keep the edges together, and ease the last ½” or so toward the needle, keeps fingers safe while offering helpful control.
Here we share a few techniques for sewing a curved seam. We recommend trying each one as you make the Drunkard’s Path block to find the one you like best!
1st Method: Pin It
1
Fold the A patch (convex) and B patch (concave) to find the center point s and finger press.
2
Matching the center creases, lay the A patch on the B patch as shown, and pin at the center.
3
Gently match the sides and pin as shown. There is a lot of bias along the curve, so be careful not to stretch the fabric between the center and side pins. Place additional pins as shown for a total five pins. You can use more if you like.
4
Leave the pins in place as you position the patches under your machine’s presser foot. The A patch should be on top. Lower the needle into the edge of the fabric and lower the presser foot before removing the first pin— the needle and foot will hold the fabric together as you begin to sew.
5
Slowly sew the patches together, removing the pins as you get to them. Ease the edges together to keep an accurate ¼” seam as you sew. You may need to smooth the bottom patch occasionally to ensure you don’t accidentally tuck a fold in the seam.
2nd Method: Glue It
1
Fold the A and B patches to find the center point and finger press.
2
Matching the center creases, lay A on the B as shown. Drop a bead of glue at the crease (within the seam allowance) and press with a dry iron, or finger press and hold, to dry the glue and adhere the pieces together.
3
Apply drops of glue along the seam allowance toward the outer edges and press in the same way to secure the curve.
4
Position the patches under the presser foot of your machine with the convex patch A on top. Lower the needle into the edge of the fabric and begin to sew a ¼” seam along the edge of the curve.
Look Ma, No Pins!
1
Fold the A and B patches to find the center point and finger press.
2
Lay patch A on patch B matching the end as shown.
3
Position the patches under the presser foot of your machine. Lower the needle into the edge of the fabric and lower the presser foot—the needle and foot will hold the fabric together as you begin to sew.
4
Hold the A patch with your right hand and the B patch with your left while slowly stitching the curve, gently guide the edges together. There is a lot of bias along the curve, so be careful not to stretch the fabric as you sew. Use a pair of tweezers to guide the patches at the end of the seam.
While sewing curves may initially seem like a daunting task, with the right approach and techniques, you can confidently tackle these intricate designs. And these two Quick + Easy tutorials on how to sew curves for beginners will get you started on the right path in no time. Whether you’re stitching a Drunkard’s Path quilt or venturing into other curved designs, remember that the journey itself is a joyous one. So, go forth and let your creativity flourish as you sew those graceful arcs and circles! Be sure to share your creations with us on Facebook and Instagram.
Originally published in Quick + Easy Quilts Magazine June/July 2023.
