ARTICLES Articles 1 min read

How to Sew Partial Seams with Gigi Levsen

Gigi Levsen
0 Comments
how to sew partial seams

The world is full of helpful sewing tips and tricks, but there’s one you definitely need to know if you want to create complex patterns: how to sew partial seams. This technique is incredibly helpful when working with curves and fun shapes — it allows for greater flexibility and lots of movements. If you’re new to partial seam sewing or looking to refine your skills, you’re in luck! In this article, we’ll be exploring how to sew partial seams with the expert guidance of Gigi Levsen as she tackles Scott Flanagan’s Starry Sampler featured in McCall’s Quilting.

Starry Sampler is a bright, bold, dynamic quilt with a lot of different star blocks in different sizes. Most of the quilt is constructed using easy, basic patchwork techniques you’ve probably done hundreds of times, but there are a couple of techniques that some might not be as familiar with — like how to sew partial seams. Be sure to get the July/August ’23 issue of McCall’s Quilting so you can join us on this celestial journey!

how to sew partial seams
Starry Sampler by Scott Flanagan

Now Start Stitching!

We hope you’ll enjoy experimenting with the technique and join me in sewing a version of Starry Sampler! Be sure to share your quilty creations with us on Facebook and Instagram.

Gigi Levsen
Editor, McCall’s Quilting

Join the Conversation!

Register