How to Use a Coffee Maker for Fabric Dyeing with Jean Sredl

Need a splash of color without the mess? Struggling with a tiny studio and craving a dye space? Stuck in a hotel room with a hankering for chartreuse silk? If you’re like me, you love sewing with silk and wool! And adding the glitz of a bit of silk or the texture of a swatch of wool can make your artwork pop! But why drag out your dyeing equipment for a small amount of fabric? Small-batch dyeing is the perfect method that solves those problems yet meets your color needs. And that’s where learning how to use a coffee maker for fabric dyeing comes in handy!

Dyeing in a Coffee Maker

This is an easy mess-free option with impressive results. Plus, this technique works with all types of silk and wool or other protein-based fabrics. It won’t work on synthetics or plant-based fabrics such as cotton, linen, or polyester. And I have dyed silk velvet, silk gauze, silk yarn, silk dupioni, even silk thread—when it really must match exactly! Wool dyes up brightly using the same method. Overdye an old men’s blazer, some crazy color yarns, or just use wool or silk roving to spin and weave up yourself!

Materials, Fabrics, & Fibers

I created this dyeing method because I was out of town and needed a small quilt to demonstrate my style. And I had zero dyeing equipment with me. So I had to think fast! Here’s a summary of the basic method: combine water and vinegar in an old drip coffee maker, layer the fabric and color like you’re making lasagna, and then turn it on and let it brew! Yes, it’s that simple.

Needed Materials

Before you start learning how to use a coffee maker for fabric dyeing, you’ll need to have these supplies on hand:

Choosing Fabrics and Fibers

✓ Start with clean, white fabrics without finishes or sizing for best results. ✓ Types of silk to dye: Chiffon, silk gauze, dupioni, silk hankies, silk roving, or any yardage that is labeled 100% silk, even a swatch of that old blouse! ✓ Types of wool to dye: Wool yarns, white or cream wool suiting, wool scraps, wool batting and roving, yardage that is 100% wool, even a small piece of a recycled wool sweater!

How to Dye the Silk

1 Put on the mask and gloves, protect your work surface with plastic sheeting, and set up the coffee maker. A bigger pot will allow for larger batches, but a four-cup carafe works great. 2 Open the carafe and dry it out, if wet. Place a layer of silk on the bottom of the carafe. Sprinkle a tiny amount of dye powder over the fiber. Use no more than1 ∕16 of a teaspoon at first. 3 Keep layering the silk and dye powder until you have the amount you need or the pot is almost full. Add silk yarn or fiber, too. Use multiple colors of dye powder for a variegated look. Caution: Always wear a dust mask and gloves while working with powdered dyes and chemicals. All tools used in this process must be dedicated to non-food use. 4 Look at the carafe and note the number of cups (usually indicated on the side of the glass) where the silk and dye reach. 5 Measure water at half of that amount and pour it into the reservoir. Add white vinegar in a 4-to-1 ratio into the reservoir. For our example, if the fiber fills the carafe to the 2-cup line, measure 1 cup of water and ¼ cup vinegar for a total of 1¼ cups of liquid. 6 Turn on the coffee maker and allow the heated water to drip over the fibers and dye. When the cycle is finished, peek at the mixture. If there are white, undyed areas showing, stir lightly with the tongs. Don’t stir too much if you prefer variegated color. 7 Set a timer for 5 minutes. During that time, leave the carafe on the burner with the coffee maker turned on, allowing the color to set. Note: Leaving it too long may burn the silk. 8 When the timer sounds, turn off the coffee maker. Leave the silk mixture in the carafe and on the burner to cool to room temperature. Tip: Alternatively, you can transfer the contents of the carafe to another heat-safe container for cooling, wash and dry the carafe, and start a new batch. The color will be much deeper, however, if allowed to cool to room temperature while still sitting on the burner. 9 Once cooled, wash out the dye using a drop or two of dish soap and rinse the silk thoroughly in warm water until the water runs clear. Blot with towels and hang to dry. Press, if desired.

These examples show silks, left, and wool, right, dyed using this method.

How to Dye the Wool

When it comes to learning how to use a coffee maker for fabric dyeing, wool loosely follows the same steps as dyeing silk. But there are a few exceptions that you can see below:

1 Follow steps 1 through 4 for silk but use half the amount of dye powder. 2 In step 5, increase the vinegar to water ratio to 1-to-3, or ⅓ cup of vinegar to 1 cup of water. 3 Follow steps 6 and 7, however set the timer for 15 minutes. Then shut off the coffee maker, leave the carafe on the burner, and let the contents cool to room temperature. 4 Once cooled, wash out the dye using a drop or two of dish soap and rinse the wool until the water runs clear. You must do this very carefully, however, by gently pressing—not agitating—the wool to avoid felting it. Blot with towels and hang to dry. Press, if desired.

Watch This Helpful Video

Now, Take Stock

Analyze the results of your newly dyed fabrics and fibers. Is the color too dark, light, or shifted? Increase or decrease the amount of dye or blend differently. Another option would be to overdye the fabric or fiber another color. And this time, you can try starting again with printed fabric instead of white.

Diminutive • 32″ x 36″ Wyndsong • 53″ x 45″

Or try analogous colors such as red, orange, and yellow or make a rainbow. You can try any of these ideas or—better yet—create your own! When I have the fabrics I need, I cut up them into 1″–3″ squares. I mix the squares with other fabrics, sew them together, and embellish. The quilts Diminutive and Wyndsong both feature these small, dyed patches.

Show Us Your Creations

So, now that you know how to use a coffee maker for fabric dyeing, what next? Get to dyeing, of course! You may have one of these old coffee makers in your basement or look for one at a garage sale. Incorporate all the fabulous colors and textures you create into your next project to expand your creativity. Remember there is no excuse not to have the beautiful color and textures of silk and wool in your artwork. The choices are endless! I hope my ideas have inspired you to brew up your own color. If you decide to test this method for yourself, be sure to share with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below!