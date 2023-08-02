Quilters, like other artists such as painters, potters, and sculptors, use the elements of design as a foundation for building their compositions. These elements (Line, Shape, Color, Value, Texture, Form, and Space) are critical to every piece of art. We asked fiber artist Karol Kusmaul to take a deep dive into one of the elements – Line – and explore how and why it can make our quilts stronger. Her examples of how to use elements of design in quilting are from the work of art group Cloth in Common. You’ll learn more about this collection art quilts in the Fall issue of Quilting Arts Magazine.

Karol Kusmaul Explains How to Use Elements of Design in Quilting

Line is a superhero in the universe of art. It can provide structure in a composition, lead a viewer’s eye around the work, lasso or connect objects together, and contribute to movement, texture, pattern, and value. Line can create order and direction, can tell a story, and can help to express meaning or emotion. Artists would sorely struggle without the contributions of this versatile and powerful element.

Examples of various lines and their effects are seen in stitch exercises Karol made in a workshop led by Paula Kovarik. The continuous line drawing on the black background depicts how line can also function as narrative, like writing. This example explores memories of her childhood.

Lines can give us a sense of order, organization, pattern, decoration, predictability. They can also imply chaos, frenzy, disorder, even claustrophobia. Lines can inspire feelings of calm or upset. Grouped together they can form shapes and connections. Repeated lines provide unity in our work.

Light on the LINE by Mikiko Takase

In Light on the LINE, a delightful landscape by Mikiko Takase of Japan, we find multiple lines in the environment. A web of delicate power lines, both solid and broken, lead our eye in a zigzag motion from left to right and back again. Takase includes lines of buildings, light poles and globes, trees, and birds. Receding lines in the walkway add depth. Vertical lines in the tall buildings create a feeling of stability and enclosure.

Light on the Line 40” × 30” • Mikiko Takase • Japan

Flood Lines by Bronwyn Cant

In the work Flood Lines, by Australian artist Bronwyn Cant, line is used to depict a bridge over a flooded river, a frenzy of fish “breeding and feeding” and a woven fish trap. The repeated lines create strong pattern and movement, “whirls and eddies”. Cant also shows a time line marking the depth of the river at various times in history.

Flood Lines 41” x 48” • Bronwyn Cant • Australia

Bent and Reflected by Martha Ressler

Pennsylvania artist Martha Ressler has created layers of lines in her work titled Bent and Reflected. Ressler combined lines found in curtain fabric, wood grain, cast shadows and reflections. She then added a layer of thick tapered lines on top and hand stitched lines overall, creating a cacophony of layered lines and pattern. Ressler’s arrangement of various layers adds a depth and richness to this composition.

Bent and Reflected 40” x 30″ • Martha Ressler • USA • Photo by Jay Ressler

The Horizon by Eunhee Lee

Taking a more streamlined approach, Eunhee Lee of South Korea pieced repeated horizontal gently curved lines in her work The Horizon. The calm ripples and cloudy sky are interrupted by a thick dark vertical line or shape. Perhaps this represents a sturdy dock. Lee has created an interesting contrast of organic and geometric elements.

The Horizon • 41” x 25.5” • Eunhee Lee • South Korea

Traces by Deb Cashatt

The lines in California artist Deb Cashatt’s Traces all connect, like wiring on a printed circuit board (PCB). Her background fabric is a printed image of PCBs that Cashatt designed. The lines which were pieced into the composition are all of a geometric nature and lead the eye from place to place in this map like creation. There is variety in the thickness and length of the lines, and Cashatt extended some lines beyond the boundaries of the main frame. Principles of repetition, movement, variety, and unity have all been carefully considered.

Traces • 40″ x 39″ • Deb Cashatt • USA

Each of these artists has taken a unique approach to the theme of Line. Each work incorporates the abilities of line to express, order, lead, construct and narrate an effective work of art. Line is our hero! How could we manage without it?

About the Author

Karol Kusmaul has practiced fiber art for many years, exhibiting in solo and group exhibitions worldwide. Specializing in collaged portraiture, she also enjoys creating landscapes and still life work. She is the proud founder of Cloth in Common the international group of fiber artists whose work is featured in this article.

Karol Kusmaul

Kusmaul currently lives and works in her studio in Inverness, Florida. If you enjoyed this piece on how to use elements of design in quilting, we hope you’ll consider sharing your creations with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below!