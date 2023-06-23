There are plenty of patchwork techniques that require a bit of work up front to achieve optimal results; you need to mark a diagonal line on the wrong side of a fabric square when you plan to do a stitch-and-flip corner, for example. Marking first gives you a nice line to follow as you stitch and results in accurate units. But is it always necessary? Sometimes it definitely is; other times, you might be able to get away without marking your fabric by learning how to use the measurement marks on a sewing machine and its table. Let me elaborate!

Secrets of Your Sewing Machine

Pretty much every sewing machine has little markings on the needle plate and on the detachable table—these can be very useful and help you save a bit of time if you take advantage of them as you work.

The lines on the needle plate are at 1/8” increments. The ¼” mark intersects the feed dogs and aligns with the ¼” presser foot.

Next time you sit down at your machine, take a moment to find and familiarize yourself with all the measurement markings on the machine and accompanying table. For patchwork in particular, there are a few lines that you can use to guide your patches under the needle instead of marking the fabric.

Look at all the measurement markings! Needle plate, sticker, table center and table edge.

On my machine, there is a spot on the table that’s clear, with no marked lines on it (probably so one can see through to the bobbin casing underneath?). But I rely on the marks quite a bit, so I got a little Steady Betty Bridge Supreme sticker and I cut a bit of it off to stick on the unmarked portion of my table.

Starting at Zero

The zero mark is just what it sounds like—zero inches away from the needle. It’s aligned with the needle exactly, so it’s useful to reference when joining binding strips, for example, or doing stitch-and-flip with not-too-big patches, since you need to sew on a diagonal from corner to corner.

Offsetting the strips just a bit makes it very easy to see the intersection and align it with the zero mark.

To join binding strips, place the ends of two strips perpendicular to one another, offsetting the ends just a bit so you can easily see where they intersect. Make sure they’re evenly placed and on grain when offset. P.S. you don’t have to offset the ends but it makes the process a little easier. Otherwise, one of the corners is under the other strip and correct alignment can be harder to maintain.

My measurement sticker comes in handy as we approach the needle.

When you’re using width-of-fabric strips, this is easy to do—just offset the strips where the selvedge starts and the straight line of the selvedge can be used as a guide. Place one end’s intersection directly under the needle and align the other end’s intersection right at the 0” mark. Sew a diagonal line, keeping the intersection aligned with the 0” mark until the seam is completed.

Corner of the square right under the needle.

For stitch-and-flip squares under 3” or so, you can align one corner of the square (layered with raw edges aligned on top of the patch you’re joining to) under the needle and the opposite corner aligned with the 0” mark.

Other corner of the square aligned with 0” on the sewing table.

Keeping the corner aligned with the zero mark, sew the seam. Don’t cut the excess corner off yet; we can still use it if you keep it joined! More on that later.

Safe Quarters

You’re likely familiar with the ¼” mark to the right of your needle, you probably use it tandem with your ¼” presser foot as you work on your quilt piecing. But you can reference it for more than plain patchwork!

The corners of the squares are aligned with the presser foot, the bottom corner at the ¼” mark I made.

If you are making Triangle-Squares with smaller patches, under 3” or so, you can align one corner of your layered squares with the ¼” mark next to the needle and under your ¼” presser foot, with the opposite corner on the ¼” line on your sewing machine table (At the very bottom, my machine has marks for 0” and ½”, so I made a little pencil mark to indicate ¼”. Not permanently; I erase and remark as needed.).

Keeping the corners aligned with the marks, sew the seam. Chain piecing these units while using this technique is a great idea. Then you can use the same marks to sew the seam on the opposite side of the square or use the ½” mark to complete the units as described below.

Better by Half

The ½” mark is less commonly used in quilting, but I often use it for specific tasks—completing Triangle-Square units or making an additional Triangle-Square unit while using the stitch-and-flip technique discussed above.

The seam is ½” away from the first seam, with the center diagonal line (not marked!) in between.

For the second seam on a Triangle-Square unit, align the first seam with the ½” mark next to the needle and also at the edge of your sewing table. You can see when you do that, how the corner is again aligned with the presser foot edge.

The threads are 1/8” away from the 5/8” mark on the table, which is ½” away from the first seam.

Sew the seam, keeping the seam aligned throughout. If you chain piece these units then you can use the thread in between units for alignment. When complete, cut between the seams, open, and press to complete 2 Triangle-Squares.

Original stitch-and-flip seam is ½” away from the new bonus unit seam.

To make bonus Triangle-Squares from excess stitch-and-flip units: after sewing the original stitch-and-flip seam down the center diagonal, align the original seam with the ½” mark next to the needle and the end of the seam with the ½” mark on the table.

Keep the thread and seam aligned with the ½” mark until the seam is done!

Keeping corners aligned with these marks, stitch the second seam ½” away from the first. Cut between seams, open and press to complete your stitch-and-flip unit PLUS a bonus Triangle-Square, which can then be used in a pieced backing, a coordinating pillow or quilt, or an entirely new project!

Finishing Up

If your patches are large, the marks aren’t as useful since they’ll get covered up by your fabric, so in that case marking the fabric is your best option. But for smaller patches, you can save bits of time here and there by skipping the fabric marking and using your machine’s little measurement markings instead. Happy quilting!

