I Love This Quilt: A Lone Star Medallion Made for Flannel Fabric for Quilting

The days are getting shorter, the nights are getting cooler, and that dusty furnace may have kicked on a couple times already this season. It’s fall and that means it’s time for those lovely yet challenging flannels and Lone Star Medallions! Check out this blog post that originally published in September 2018 for a few valuable tips on working with flannel and conquering a Lone Star Quilt. You’ve got this! Let us help.

I mention in the I Love This Quilt! feature of McCall’s Quilting November/December 2018 that I’m checking off several items from my bucket list with the Lone Star Salute pattern:

• Creating a medallion style quilt,

• Conquering the challenge of a making a Lone Star Quilt, and

• Working with flannel fabric for quilting.

Jinny Beyer designed the 74½” x 74½” throw quilt for McCall’s Quilting May/June 2012. I’m making Jinny’s pattern to add warmth to my winter snuggle with the Maywood Studio’s collection designed by Bonnie Sullivan, Color Wash Woolies Flannels.

Color Wash Woolies Flannels, flannel fabric for quilting by Maywood Studio

I can’t deny I’m a little concerned about working with flannel. I’ve learned from other quilters that working with flannel for quilting can be a challenge so I’m incorporating some solid tips from the McCall’s Quick Quilts, October/November 2018 issue into my project plan.

Tips for Working with Flannel from Cutting to Sewing

• Because of the loose weave of flannel, it tends to shrink more than typical quilting cotton. And, the fabric from different manufacturers can shrink at different rates. For best results, wash fabrics and iron them on the wrong side before cutting.

• Lightly starch the backside of the fabric to help control slippage during rotary cutting.

• Flannel is a thicker quilting fabric, so cut no more than four layers at a time.

• Use a universal or microtex 80/12 needle in the sewing machine and set stitch length to 10 stitches/inch.

• Check the sewing machine frequently for lint buildup. Flannel produces a lot of lint.

Now, I have a mound of washed fabric and I’m ready for cutting, I’m thinking about the approach I’ll use to piece my quilt. The challenge of making the Lone Star medallion is going to be all those small pieces. So, in addition to the tips above, I’m going to use the lessons I learned in the free video mentioned with the original pattern, Strip Piecing Lone Star Diamonds.

With fabric prepared and a piecing plan in place I think I’m ready to get started. If you are interested in making Jinny Beyer’s design download the free pattern to get started.

Lone Star Salute, Designed by Jinny Beyer, McCall’s Quilting May/June 2012

Happy Quilting!

P.S. Judy Martin recently designed a terrific medallion style Lone Star pattern for the September/October 2018 issue of Quiltmaker, Blue Corn Moon. The 45¾“ x 45¾“ is perfect for a wall hanging. Working with color gradations, Judy provides several design options that you can use for Blue Corn Moon or Jinny Beyer’s Lone Star Salute pattern.