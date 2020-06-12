I Love This Quilt

I had the pleasure of choosing a quilt to make from a pattern previously published in McCall’s Quilting for the July/August issue (available in print and digital versions).

I needed a quilt for a graduation present for one of my grandsons. And as is often the case, I’d waited a little too long to start making it. The deadline was just over two months away and with everything that I have on my plate, I knew I needed something that would go fairly quickly. I make queen-size quilts for my grandchildren when they graduate from high school. I feel like a queen-size quilt will be usable for a long time but a twin-size will not be as useful once they are out of college.

When I asked my grandson what colors he would like, he predictably chose his school colors.

I found this super nice quilt, Snow Sparkles designed by Carolyn McCormick in the January/February 2018 issue of McCall’s Quilting. The free pattern for Carolyn’s quilt is on the Quilting Daily website.

Snow Sparkles by Carolyn McCormick, 45” x 45”

I increased the block size and added an extra row of blocks each way to get the quilt up to a 98” square. I chose fabrics from the Sazerac collection by Tiffany Hayes of Needle in a Hayes Stack, basics, and bright white, all from Banyan Batiks.

XXX by Carolyn McCormick

I’ve finished my quilt. It’s all ready to take to my grandson. His graduation was postponed until the end of July so I’m WAY ahead of schedule.

The Graduation Quilt

And, as I often do, I pieced the back.

The Back of the Graduation Quilt

I’ve shown the pictures to both his mom and his dad. They both tell me they are sure he’ll love it.

I found one of my blogs with photos of the older sister of this year’s graduate’s quilt. The back of her quilt is smashing! It’s one of my favorite quilt backs.

And now I can move on to something new.

Until next time,

Happy Quilting!

Lori

