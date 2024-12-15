If You’ve Got It…: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4509
It’s our swimwear episode! Sara Gallegos re-creates a playful quilt originally designed by Cathy Laird, so that she can teach you all kinds of tips to make this quilt easy as a sea breeze! Tricks for foundation piecing using stabilizer scraps, and for pin-matching make for plenty of fun in the sun on this episode of Love of Quilting.
Tools Used in This Episode
Aloha waves pantograph
Tear-away stabilizer scraps
Batting
Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company
Tools Used Throughout the Series
Sewing machine is the Creative Icon 2 from PFAFF
Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic
Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow
Cutting mats and rotary cutters are from TrueCut
Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio
Published In
The pattern for If You’ve Got It…, originally designed by Cathey Laird, is available in the Winter 2025 issue of Love of Quilting, or find in the 4500 series eBooklet!
