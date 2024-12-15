If You’ve Got It…: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4509

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

It’s our swimwear episode! Sara Gallegos re-creates a playful quilt originally designed by Cathy Laird, so that she can teach you all kinds of tips to make this quilt easy as a sea breeze! Tricks for foundation piecing using stabilizer scraps, and for pin-matching make for plenty of fun in the sun on this episode of Love of Quilting.

Tools Used in This Episode

✓ Aloha waves pantograph ✓ Tear-away stabilizer scraps

Batting

Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published In

The pattern for If You’ve Got It…, originally designed by Cathey Laird, is available in the Winter 2025 issue of Love of Quilting, or find in the 4500 series eBooklet!

*This article contains affiliate links that help us earn a small commission at no additional cost to you. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We’re grateful for your support!