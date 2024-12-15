Shopping Cart

ARTICLES

If You’ve Got It…: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4509

Sadie Fox Metter
0 Comments
It’s our swimwear episode! Sara Gallegos re-creates a playful quilt originally designed by Cathy Laird, so that she can teach you all kinds of tips to make this quilt easy as a sea breeze! Tricks for foundation piecing using stabilizer scraps, and for pin-matching make for plenty of fun in the sun on this episode of Love of Quilting. 

Tools Used in This Episode

Aloha waves pantograph  

Tear-away stabilizer scraps 

Batting

Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Tools Used Throughout the Series

Sewing machine is the Creative Icon 2 from PFAFF

Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic

Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow

Cutting mats and rotary cutters are from TrueCut

Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio

Published In

The pattern for If You’ve Got It…, originally designed by Cathey Laird, is available in the Winter 2025 issue of Love of Quilting, or find in the 4500 series eBooklet!

