We all have them. Those projects that we’ve been working on for years and just never quite get finished. It might feel frustrating or overwhelming to have it out there looming over you, never being able to check it off your list, but I would argue that an ongoing hand project is a great thing to have. I started making hexagon pieces for English paper piecing over 15 years ago and there is no end in sight to my project. I love it!

Fabric squares gifted to me for my project.

How My Hexagon Pieces Project Began

My hexagon pieces project started with an interest in trying the technique (plus it gave me something to do with my scraps). When my friend, Amy, saw that I was cutting 2½ inch squares, she offered up her box of leftover squares from a quilt she made to celebrate the millennium in 2000. I was set! I put together a travel kit of supplies so I could hand sew at my quilt bee. It was so nice to have everything all ready to grab and go. I didn’t have to think about what I was going to work on as we chatted and caught up each month.

Travel kit with all my supplies and tools.]

I started out making individual hexagon pieces, then decided to put them into a Grandmother’s Flower Garden shape. I had no real plan or idea of what I would do with them in the end. It was just fun to stitch! The relaxing rhythm of picking a fabric piece and turning the edges and making a little pile of fun-colored hexagons was all I needed.

Hexagon Pieces On the Go

This project has traveled the country and world with me. It’s come along to countless quilt retreats as a relaxing alternative to when I’ve had enough time on the sewing machine. First, it kept me entertained on a long flight to Paris (watch those scissors at TSA). Then it even came with me on a family reunion houseboat trip in Tennessee! And of course, a good hand sewing project is always a bonus when sitting through soccer practice or waiting for your car to be repaired!

The piles just keep growing!

The constant of this ongoing handwork project is so soothing. It brings a certain joy to things. I can just sew for the pure enjoyment and pleasure of working with fabric and thread. Someday I may decide to finally start constructing a quilt top from all of my flowers, but maybe not. And that’s alright by me.

