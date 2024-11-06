In Step with the Quilting Community

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

One of the best things about being a quilter is knowing that we are a part of a thriving community of like-minded makers! The Community Sampler page, included in every issue of Love of Quilting, is a space dedicated to YOUR creations, YOUR stories, and YOUR passion. Here’s a peek into recent highlights from the quilting community.

Readers Share:

A Quilter’s Holiday Tradition

Ruth Curtis picked the Yuletide Stars Christmas tree skirt pattern to gift all women in her family.

Ruth Curtis, pictured in the middle, picks a pattern every year and gifts her daughter, daughter-in-law, granddaughter, and granddaughters-in-law something beautiful and stitched from the heart. She made all seven tree skirts using Yuletide Stars (Love of Quilting, November/December 2020, table topper or tree skirt option). The girls wanted to share this with readers, saying, “Ruthie is a jewel, and she has been quilting for more years than she hasn’t.”

Cat Bed Quilt Pattern Used for Animal Rescue Fundraiser

Shark Bait quilt pattern, a cozy quilted cat bed.

Judy Donahue of Des Plaines, Illinois, said the Shark Bait pattern, “a pet bed shaped like a short fat shark,” in Love of Quilting May/June 2021, caught her eye. She made two of them. “Mine looked exactly like your pictures. They were a bit of work, but the end product was great. I gave them to my daughter who lives near Denver: one for her animals and one to give as an auction item for an animal rescue she volunteers for. The auction was finally held a few weeks ago. The final bid was $500! I was very pleased by that amount. It should help the animals a little.” Find the pattern in the referenced issue, or as part of Love of Quilting TV series 3600 pattern eBook.

Inspired by Cathedral Windows Technique

Marge Phillips was inspired to make Sharon Wasteney’s Sunlight in the Window after watching a Love of Quilting TV episode.

When Marg Phillips watched episode 4209 from Love of Quilting TV series 4200, she was inspired to make her version of Sharon Wasteney’s Sunlight in the Window design featuring folded dimensional Cathedral Windows patchwork. She says, “I just finished my wall-hanging, which I purchased fabric for after seeing it on the Quilting Daily TV program. I fell in love with it. I thought I would share my version of the wall hanging with you. Keep the great patterns coming—they inspire so many people!”

It Takes a Village

Ann Lauer discovered local quilters when she visited the Impenetrable Rain Forest Gorilla Refuge in Bwindi, Uganda.

When veteran quilt designer Ann Lauer of Helena, Montana, traveled to Bwindi, Uganda, to visit the Impenetrable Rain Forest Gorilla Refuge, she had no idea she would also find quilters! She discovered the Ride 4 a Woman community center, which began by renting bicycles to tourists and expanded into helping the entire community through various practical needs. See photos and learn more about the women who sew quilts on treadle sewing machines, press with charcoal-filled irons, and weave baskets by solar-powered light to support initiatives that serve school children, young girls, and families—and how you can help.

Best of Quilting Daily

Our Quilting Daily articles provide a wealth of inspiration and information to keep you up to date on all things quilting, and it can be challenging to keep up! We highlight our top trending articles on the Community Sampler page in every issue of Love of Quilting so you don’t miss out. (Hint: Subscribe to our free Quilting Daily newsletter to discover new articles as soon as they’re posted on Quilting Daily!

Classic Blocks, Historic Creativity

Find surprising inspiration in quilters’ interpretations of the Log Cabin quilt design through history.

The versatility of the Log Cabin pattern may have produced more quilts than any other block design. Its straightforward piecing is less challenging than more intricate designs, yet the results can be impressive. The quilt shown here is circa 1875, and the variety of prints and color creates a heightened visual experience. Visit the link below to learn more about one of the most classic concepts in traditional quilting and feast your eyes on surprisingly modern-looking vintage interpretations and timeless designs that have sprung from the humble Log Cabin block.

Adaptable Log Cabin Quilts: Pattern Meets All Needs & Suits All Notions

Turning Binding at Quilt Corners

Marianne Fons demonstrates her favorite technique to turn your quilt binding at the corners.

Quilt binding can be challenging for any quilter, especially new quilters, and turning binding at the corners poses a unique challenge. Fortunately, Marianne Fons demonstrates her favorite technique step by step so you can experience making beautifully bound quilt corners! Enjoy this popular video demonstration, and bookmark it in your browser to refer to every time you bind a quilt.

Turn Binding Corners Perfectly with Marianne Fons

How to Share on Love of Quilting Community Sampler Page

Join us as we explore the wonderful world of quilting communities, inspiring each other along the way. Share what you’re making and what’s going on in your quilting community on Love of Quilting’s Community Sampler page by emailing your note and a high-resolution digital image to: [email protected]. Include “Community Sampler” in the subject line and know that your email will be a welcome highlight to my day!

Enjoying this article? Sign up for our newsletter! Sign Up