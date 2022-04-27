In-the-Hoop Fun! | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 75

Kim Christopherson of Kimberbell Designs joins Ginger, Tracy, and Lori on the show to talk about all the quilty fun you can have with in-the-hoop embroidery! In Fine Finishes, the discussion turns to sewing machines. What kind of quilter are you—a basic machine quilter or one who wants all the bells and whistles? (We know what kind Lori is, don’t we?)

Many years ago, Kim Christopherson, then a fourth-grade teacher, decided to pause her career to stay home with her children. “When I made the switch, I found myself wanting a creative outlet,” Kim says, “so I started designing and selling pillows on eBay.” As these pillows gained popularity among DIYers, Kim expanded her designs to include quilting and machine embroidery projects.

Kimberbell took a big leap forward in 2011 when Kim’s twin sister, Kris, decided to open a quilt shop in town. Wanting to be supportive, Kim used her talents to help Kris build her business through new products and programs. This familial connection within the industry gives Kim valuable insight into a shop owner’s perspective, inspiring unique and successful programs such as Fill in the Blank, Dealer Exclusives, and Kimberbell Certified Events sponsored in quilt shops around the world.

Home is Where the Haunt Is

Cup of Cheer Advent Quilt

Cup of Cheer fabric collection by Kim Christopherson for Maywood Studio.

ME Time Delivered- metimedelivered.com

