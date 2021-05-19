Influenced by Art: Beyond the Quilt | Quilting Arts Podcast Episode 17

Artists are forever finding inspiration from genres outside of their own specialty. This episode of The Quilting Arts Podcasts is all about finding – and sharing – art that makes our hearts pound a bit faster.
Hosts Susan Brubaker Knapp and Vivika Hansen DeNegre invited Valerie S. Goodwin to be their guest Artist in Residence and discuss how her work continues to be inspired by art of all kinds. From a simple egg to a soaring stained glass ceiling – Valerie has curated a visual collection of amazing artwork and shared it on social media. Want to learn more? Tune in to the Quilting Arts Podcast!
Below are a few resources mentioned in the conversation
This Episode’s Quote
“Maps are a way of organizing wonder.”
Peter Steinhart
Valerie S. Goodwin is a fiber artist know by many in the Quilting Arts Podcast audience for her unique body work, most of which is inspired by a love of aerial views of landscapes and cities. Valerie’s art has moved through various stages from traditional quilting to an interest in abstract expressionism and, currently it is inspired by real and imaginary landscapes and cities.
She received degrees in architecture from Washington University in St. Louis and Yale University. Her award-winning work has been widely published and exhibited. She also lectures and gives workshops nationally and internationally. For over 26 years, she taught architectural design at Florida A & M University.
Website: https://www.valeriegoodwinart.com/
Instagram: @valeriegoodwinart
