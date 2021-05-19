Influenced by Art: Beyond the Quilt | Quilting Arts Podcast Episode 17

Artists are forever finding inspiration from genres outside of their own specialty. This episode of The Quilting Arts Podcasts is all about finding – and sharing – art that makes our hearts pound a bit faster.

Hosts Susan Brubaker Knapp and Vivika Hansen DeNegre invited Valerie S. Goodwin to be their guest Artist in Residence and discuss how her work continues to be inspired by art of all kinds. From a simple egg to a soaring stained glass ceiling – Valerie has curated a visual collection of amazing artwork and shared it on social media. Want to learn more? Tune in to the Quilting Arts Podcast!

Subscribe to the Quilting Arts Podcast

Apple Podcasts | Megalink | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | RSS

Special Offer for Podcast Listeners

We’re so glad you’ve tuned in to the Quilting Arts Podcast and want to share a special offer with our listeners. For a limited time, you’ll receive a free download of the brand-new series of QA TV when you purchase a 1-year subscription to Quilting Arts Magazine for $49.99. The offer is available only through this link and is exclusive to Quilting Arts Podcast listeners and Quilting Arts TV viewers.

Below are a few resources mentioned in the conversation

Here’s a screenshot from our recording session.

“Harbinger’s Hope” by Susan Brubaker Knapp

53″ x 62″ (Copyright 2007)

Batiks, hand-dyed cottons, fusible web, nonfusible interfacing, cotton and rayon threads, perle cotton.

Valerie Goodwin’s workshop, Mapping Personal Places, guides the student to transform their imagined spaces into one-of-a-kind pieces of art. Learn more on Valerie’s website.

This Episode’s Quote



“Maps are a way of organizing wonder.”

Peter Steinhart

Valerie S. Goodwin is a fiber artist know by many in the Quilting Arts Podcast audience for her unique body work, most of which is inspired by a love of aerial views of landscapes and cities. Valerie’s art has moved through various stages from traditional quilting to an interest in abstract expressionism and, currently it is inspired by real and imaginary landscapes and cities.

She received degrees in architecture from Washington University in St. Louis and Yale University. Her award-winning work has been widely published and exhibited. She also lectures and gives workshops nationally and internationally. For over 26 years, she taught architectural design at Florida A & M University.

Website: https://www.valeriegoodwinart.com/

Instagram: @valeriegoodwinart

Subscribe today to the Quilting Arts Podcast!

Subscribe to the Quilting Arts Podcast.

Not sure how? Get step-by-step instructions here.

Apple Podcasts | Megalink | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | RSS