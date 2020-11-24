Inside the Patchwork Shortcuts & Raw-Edge Appliqué Online Interactive Workshop

Layered patchwork is a technique Lynne Hagmeier perfected to maximize results while quilting with minimal time. In this online workshop, you’ll learn how you can simplify traditional quilt blocks to eliminate difficult piecing and achieve professional looking results.

Included patterns can be made in multiple variations and sizes ranging in variety from small quilting projects like decorative pillow covers to larger projects like bed size quilts. Lynne will guide you through the steps for many variations and share a trunk show of her work for inspiration. Plus, learn other uses for each of the templates used to create the included patterns.

In lesson one, Lynne shows how to create the Mini Barn Raising quilt.

You’ll love this workshop if you:

Want to make quilts quickly and easily

Want to learn new techniques to achieve the look of difficult piecing with less time and effort

Want to learn how to make raw edge appliques that hold a frayed edge without raveling

Enjoy quilt patterns that can easily be made in multiple sizes and for multiple uses just by adding or subtracting blocks

Want to learn how to make decorative quilted pillow covers that can be exchanged with your moods and/or the seasons

In lesson two, Create the illusion of curved piecing with no stress using KT’s unique layered patchwork technique with the Clara’s Garden/Window Garden mini quilt.

The workshop instructor, Lynne Hagmeier, learned to quilt over 25 years ago at a local quilt shop in Salina, Kansas, called The Quilting Bee, while working there part time. Her love of quilting evolved from other interests over the years that included cross-stitch, painting, home decorating and antiques. In 2000, Lynne was offered an opportunity to work with Moda designing fabrics, and in 2001, she and her husband Robert moved to a restored two-story brick building in Lynne’s childhood hometown of Bennington, Kansas, to expand her studio & offer Quilting Getaways on the weekends. Lynne travels several times a year to quilt shops and guilds across the country to offer programs & workshops from her quilt books & patterns.

In the final lesson, you’ll Create a sunny spot in your home with the Kansas Sunflower Runner.

This video is just a taste of what you can expect in the workshop. Lynne gives a great overview of all the techniques and projects you will do in the workshop.

Video Transcription:



I’m Lynn Hagemeyer with Kansas troubles quilters. Join me in this course, to explore my layered patchwork technique. I developed this several years ago to simplify traditional piece blocks. We layer squares, triangles and other shapes on piece blocks to imitate more difficult, traditionally piece blocks. We’re also going to play with raw edge application, and I’ll share a lot of other projects with you using my techniques.

Join us for the Patchwork Shortcuts & Raw-Edge Appliqué Online Interactive Workshop! The workshop starts on December 11, 2020 and runs through January 8, 2021. Registration ends on December 25, 2020. Sign up today!