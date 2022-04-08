Inspiring Vintage Quilt Patterns

What is it about a vintage quilt that they seem to capture our hearts and Imaginations? Vintage quilts are often made from scraps, which contributes mightily to their appealing visual charm. Surely a vintage quilt evokes a feeling that a secret story is sandwiched between its layers, a story of time, of place, of where each fabric scrap came from, of its maker, and of its recipient and how it may have been used. Humans love stories, and vintage quilts are full of them, whether real or imagined!

As a new quilter, it was a timeless vintage double wedding ring quilt pattern that inspired me to give quilting a try. I even used a tip I had heard about where using the wrong side of new fabrics could give my quilt a more vintage look!

One of the ways that quilters enjoy vintage quilts is by rescuing unfinished quilt tops from thrift stores or auction sites. It’s always a great idea when we can put something to use that might have ended up discarded in a land fill, and vintage quilts themselves are renowned for utilizing otherwise-discarded fabric bits and scraps.

Vintage Cactus Basket quilt pattern featured exclusively in Love of Quilting May/June 2022.

In Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting magazine, we feature quilters who give unfinished vintage quilt tops fresh life with creative modern machine quilting. There was a time when I was afraid to use machine quilting on a vintage quilt top, but times have changed! I’m thrilled to see quilting evolve and kept alive between generations. And what fun it is to imagine how a vintage quilt’s original maker would be amazed if they could see the world in which their quilt is finished…and how their vintage quilt’s story is continued.

Discover the beautiful vintage Cactus Basket quilt pattern exclusively in the May/June 2022 issue of Love of Quilting. Pretty pink and green with soft yellow flower baskets are timeless or choose your own favorite colors to match your décor.

English paper-pieced hexagons are used to make this timeless Forgotten Garden downloadable quilt pattern.

To recreate another vintage quilt, try Forgotten Garden, a classic cherished English paper pieced hexagon design.

The downloadable vintage quilt pattern, Timeless Tulips, features gorgeous large appliquéd blocks and is finished with outstanding modern machine longarm quilting.

Or Timeless Tulips, a vintage appliquéd tulip block quilt pattern with tons of open space for showcasing your quilting. Click here to learn more about how Mary Beth Krapil used this vintage tulip quilt top to put her modern longarm quilting skills to the test!

Woven Rings baby quilt pattern, part of the Vintage and Reproduction Fabric Quilts pattern eBook.

Find a bundle of vintage quilt pattern inspirations in the Vintage & Reproduction Fabric Quilts Pattern Collection eBook!

Pam Nourse’s Daisy Chain Delight pieced and appliquéd quilt pattern.

Is it time for you to make your own version of a vintage quilt design? Every quilt has a story, and using a vintage quilt pattern reaches back in time for a little head start!

Quilt with joy,

Valerie