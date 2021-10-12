International Artist Profile: Meet Yoshiko Kurihara

Award-winning quilter Yoshiko Kurihara is well-known in her home country of Japan and her international presence is growing. In a recent issue of Quilting Arts Magazine, author, quilter, and SAQA Executive Director Martha Sielman wrote a profile of Yoshiko and her amazing body of work and its international recognition.

Here’s an excerpt from Martha’s engaging article.

In 2018, Yoshiko Kurihara held a solo exhibition at the Chiba City Culture Center in Japan. It was an amazing experience for her; she said, “During the five-day event, over 600 people visited despite bad weather due to a typhoon. I exhibited 30 large quilts (mostly created for exhibition at the Tokyo International Quilt Festival) and about 30 small works. Some of the small works were made specially for this exhibition.”

This recognition is just one of many that have honored Yoshiko Kurihara and her art. I first interviewed Yoshiko in 2011 for my book Art Quilt Portfolio: People and Portraits. I was fascinated by the wide variety of gestures and expressions that she managed to convey with her elongated geometrical figures. Each year since then, when visitors post photos of quilts from the Tokyo International Quilt Festival, I am captivated by seeing images of her newest work. So I jumped at the chance to interview her again about how her work has grown and changed in the past nine years.

While Yoshiko creates work in several different styles—including works filled with a variety of lovely flowers—her signature style features elongated figures reminiscent of Modigliani paintings, created from combining angular, rectilinear shapes. Generally the people don’t have features beyond an occasional nose. Their energy and emotions are conveyed solely through gesture. Yoshiko works in a number of different series which showcase her figures as clowns at a carnival, playing music in a nightclub scene, or walking around Tokyo. “Jam Session” shows how much joy and energy Yoshiko is able to create with her stylized figures.

“Jam Session” (detail) — The 11th Quilt Nihon Exhibition 2011 Winner.

CREDIT: Photos by Tsuyoshi Kurihara

The geometric shapes of the foreground figures and their instruments contrast with more realistic instruments appliquéd in gray in the background. “I like music that’s bright, rhythmic, and energizing to me. I made this quilt because I felt interested in the shape of the instrument and the person playing it,” she said. Looking at “Jam Session,” the contrast between the sense of movement conveyed by the singer and trumpet player compared with the solidity of the bass player and guitarist is striking.

One of my favorite series features chickens and eggs. “Who It Is That Ate My Eggs? II” was followed by “Who It Is That Ate My Eggs? III.” About the quilts Yoshiko wrote, “I’m attracted to the color and shape of chickens, chicks, and eggs. The scenery (in the more recent work) resembles a kitchen in a rural hotel in the country where I want to stay someday.” While the earlier piece is full of eggs and chicks and features lots of Yoshiko’s favorite fried eggs, the later composition is considerably more complex as it moves effortlessly between the interior and exterior, with the embroidered chicken decorations on the wall being a lovely extra touch.

“Who It Is That Ate My Eggs? II” (2007) • 65″ x 90″

Tokyo International Great Quilt Festival 2008,Original Design Category: First place

“Who It Is That Ate My Eggs? III” (2012) • 64″ x 90″

Tokyo International Great Quilt Festival 2012 Winner

Revisiting other themes from her earlier work and comparing them with her recent pieces, there were several evolutions. The new works showed more realistic imagery being combined with geometric, abstracted figures. There was more continuation of the themes in the backgrounds of the pieces, as well as more elaborate decorative embellishments of the figures. And the compositions were generally more intricate with greater depth.

Now that you've had a taste of Yoshiko's amazing work, you'll want to read the entire article, I'm sure! Download the October/November 2020 issue of Quilting Arts for an immediate art quilting fix. In addition to the full 'Artist Profile' of Yoshiko, you'll have hours of fun techniques to try and a wonderful array of additional articles to provide inspiration.

IMAGE AT TOP: “TOKYO—Summer” (detail)—Tokyo International Great Quilt Festival 2018 invitational quilt entry.