International Influences: A Canadian Designer Roundup

October is International Influences month over here at Quilting Daily and we couldn’t be more excited to highlight a few of our favorite north-of-the-border artists! It’s a quilty Canadian designer roundup! Let’s dig in, eh?

Cheryl Arkison

Cheryl Arkison is a quilter, teacher, and writer, and mom of 3 based in Calgary, Alberta Canada. She has penned three books on quilting, served as a judge for QuiltCon 2016, and is an avid modern quilt maker. Learn more about Cheryl at cherylarkison.com.

One of our favorite patterns of Cheryl’s is Glitter Pen.

Glitter Pen by Cheryl Arkison

Leanne Chahley

Leanne Chahley of Edmonton, Alberta Canada, is an award-winning modern quilter with an eye for design and a love of color. As part of a collaborative group of talented quilters, Leann’s quilt “Smile” took the top prize at QuiltCon 2019. Learn more at shecanquilt.ca.

Check out her Echoes Quilt Pattern. This bold pattern is a fan-favorite.

Echoes by Leanne Chahley

Elaine Theriault

Elaine Theriault is a teacher, writer, pattern designer, and long arm quilter who is utterly obsessed with quilting. She’s been in the business ever since she decided her then two-old needed a quilt for her big girl bed.

Elaine’s Tech Tips column (published in A Needle Pulling Thread magazine) is now available online in e-book format at QUILTsocial.com. Elaine reviews Husqvarna Viking sewing machines as a guest blogger for QUILTsocial.com. She is also a freelance educator for SVP Canada, providing education about PFAFF and Husqvarna Viking sewing and embroidery machines.

When not quilting, she enjoys spending time with her two dogs, Lexi and Murphy, or can be found walking or cycling across the country. Her blog is crazyquilteronabike.blogspot.com.

Elaine has a number of quilt patterns in our store, but this has always been a favorite – Christmas Cardinals.

Christmas Cardinals by Elaine Theriault

We want to know – what are your favorite international influences when it comes to quilting and what region’s looks and designs are you most drawn to?