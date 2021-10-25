International Quilters Steal the Show

October is International Influences Month and we are so fortunate at Quilting Daily to have so many international quilting friends, contributors, and colleagues to educate and inspire us and our readers. I’d like to introduce you to (or reacquaint you with) three quilt artists from across the pond and down under whose work was part of QuiltCon Magazine in 2021.

QuiltCon, the event, was held remotely in 2021 due to the pandemic. The magazine, produced in collaboration with the Modern Quilt Guild, has been a stalwart companion of the event since 2015. In 2021, the magazine was cherished more than usual—with no in-person event to attend, this was where readers could see many of the quilts from the show, read article from teachers and lecturers, and create quilts based on patterns from quilters who were part of the show!

Here are some of my international favorites from this year.

Cait Lisle of the United Kingdom submitted a charming quilt she titled “Summer Dance.” Such as apt title for it, too, because it totally resembled fluttering butterflies on a hot summer day! Cait’s unique blocks were made with triangle units—half sporting a tiny, curved piecing element that helped create the feeling of butterfly wings. Such a lovely and brilliantly minimalist design! The possibilities of making your own quilt with this block design are endless.

Daisy Aschehoug of Norway is a modern quilter, teacher, author, and longtime contributor to QuiltCon Magazine and other titles. For 2021, Daisy created a hauntingly beautiful quilt called “Grassland Embers” that evoked memories of her time as a wildland firefighter in California. She recalled standing on a highpoint in the dark and looking at grasses burning beneath her—these grasses are represented in the white piecing that is interspersed with red to mimic the embers she watched that night.

The image at the top is a detail of the pieced ‘grasses’ in “Grassland Embers.”

“Fanfold“ by Caroline Hadley

Lastly, the cover quilt of the magazine featured Caroline Hadley’s quilt, “Fanfold.” Caroline, of Australia, makes a practice of creating weekly quilt designs and sharing them on social media. Some of her most beautiful designs appear so intricate but are not difficult to piece. The ‘complexity’ comes from her clever use of line, value, and color. “Fanfold” was an instant favorite with our team! Caroline certainly deserved a tip of our cap—more than a few of us had a ‘why didn’t I think of that?!’ feeling when looking closely at this expertly crafted and clever design!

We are so happy and thankful to have international quilters as part of our magazines and hope that you will explore their work with us and enjoy hearing from them, too. And we can’t wait to share the 2022 edition of QuiltCon Magazine with you and attendees of QuiltCon in Phoenix in February!

In stitches,

Kristine