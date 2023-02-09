Interview with Quilter and Artist Susan Braverman

Susan Braverman has been quilting up a storm since 2019—and she has the success to prove it! Her quilts have been juried into QuiltCon many times—three this year alone!—plus they have been featured in many other prestigious national shows.

A detail of her quilt, “Partisan,” graces the cover of QuiltCon Magazine and will hang at QuiltCon February 23-26, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Susan is also an accomplished watercolor artist, and she says painting and quilting help her use both sides of her brain. She loves the serendipity of watercolor and trying to ‘tame’ it AND she also loves the precision and geometry of quilting in the modern style.

Recently, Susan took the time to chat with me on Zoom about her influences, her work, and her artistic direction. Watch our entire interview to learn more about Susan and her process!

You can also learn more about Susan Braverman and her work at her website, wildpoppyarts.com.

Quilt on!

Kristine