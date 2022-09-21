Interview With Quilter and Cover Artist Ann Houle

Ann Houle is a quilt artist of extraordinary talent and she is featured in an Artist Profile in Quilting Arts Magazine Fall 2022. In addition, a detail of her quilt, “Solo Cyclist,” is featured on the cover of the magazine!

Ann has worked for some time in a series titled ‘The Athletes’ and the quilts she creates are expressive and lively, capturing the ethos of sport and its participants. Ironically, Ann is not a huge sports fan and her quilts are not really about the portrayed sports—rather, they are about capturing a moment, the metaphor, the endeavor, the humanness of athletic pursuit. She deeply researches each sport to understand how the human body expresses that sport. She says, “I don’t want the work to be about the individual or particularly about the event; I want it to be about the moment and the feelings each scene evokes.”

Dropping the Puck by Ann Houle

The article in the magazine is so thorough and enjoyable, I don’t want to spoil it here but I think you will agree that her resulting work is imbued with energy, accessible to lovers of sport as well as lovers of art. I guarantee you will feel the tension and excitement of each sport when you view Ann’s quilts!

Learn more about Ann and her creative journey by watching our interview. I hope you enjoy getting to know Ann and her thoughts about her work.

Happy sewing,

Kristine

Learn more about the Fall 2022 issue of Quilting Arts Magazine in our First Look. Learn more about Ann Houle at her website, annhoulequilts.com.

IMAGE AT TOP: “Multiple Bicycles” (detail) by Ann Houle (photo courtesy of the artist)