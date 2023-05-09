We are fascinated by the natural world—particularly wild animals, birds, insects, and more—and the way they present themselves to their mates, prey, and predators. Nature provides their exteriors with texture, camouflage, bright/muted colors—or combinations of these things. For our Into the Wild Reader Challenge, we want you to consider the creatures you see in your backyard or on a dream safari. Let their textures, patterns, and/or colors inspire your art and manifest this inspiration in fabric, thread, surface design, or other art quilting techniques.

For this challenge, create an 8″ x 10″ quilt in portrait orientation using inspiration from the wide world of wild animals—BTW, no matter how ‘wild’ you consider your pet, this challenge is not focused on domesticated animals/pets. We are stressing ‘inspiration’ from the natural world so your design may be realistic and representational or it may be more loosely influenced by animals, graphic and abstract.

We look forward to seeing your work and hearing your story! And be sure to check out the results of our past Reader Challenges here.

Into the Wild Reader Challenge Rules