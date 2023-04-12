Editor’s Note: In the Winter issue we announced our first-ever Quilting Arts cover contest, reserving the Summer 2023 issue to showcase the work of the winning submission on the cover—and all finalists in a gallery inside the magazine. We received more than 160 entries from our talented readers and chose seven finalists. As part of the process, we created a ‘mock-up’ cover featuring each finalist’s quilt. We hope you enjoy learning a little more about each artist.

About the Artist

Denise Battagin has always been drawn to quilts featuring water. When she had the opportunity, she took a workshop devoted to interpreting water using raw-edge, fusible appliqué.

She became so immersed the nuances of reflection and value and working with small pieces of fabric that her teacher had to suggest it was time to add a boat. And she did—two of them!

Lake Day at Almanor • 37″ x 20″ • Denise J. Battagin • Taylorsville, California • Cotton fabric, cotton batting; raw-edge and fused appliqué, thread painted; machine quilted.

“My quilting creativity at times needs a jumpstart, and one of the ways to achieve this much needed inspiration is to challenge myself to do something I haven’t done before. After taking a class from Melinda Bula, I knew I would enjoy another class with her—one focusing on water as a theme. I had never made a quilt showcasing water and its myriad forms. Using a photo taken by my daughter, I created ‘Lake Day at Almanor’—a place where friends from out of the area come up to the mountains with their various water toys to play for a week. It took seven months to complete—becoming fondly referred to as the ‘damn sailboat’ quilt—and took eight attempts to get the cumulus cloud with all its layers of dimension satisfactory. I almost left it out, but its reflection was already in the water, so it had to be there.” – Denise Battagin, Fiber Artist

Denise Battagin, the self-proclaimed ‘Quiet Quilter,’ has been quietly crafting quilts in her studio located in The Lost Sierra of northeastern California for the last 33 years.

From matching points to creating waves, Denise finds challenges and much enjoyment in the art of quilting.