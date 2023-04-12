Editor’s Note: In the Winter issue we announced our first-ever Quilting Arts cover contest, reserving the Summer 2023 issue to showcase the work of the winning submission on the cover—and all finalists in a gallery inside the magazine. We received more than 160 entries from our talented readers and chose seven finalists. As part of the process, we created a ‘mock-up’ cover featuring each finalist’s quilt. We hope you enjoy learning a little more about each artist.

About the Artist

Diana Fox says in her heart, she is a piecer and a dyer. She loves color and dyed 200 yards of fabric to get the variety, values, and quantity she wanted to create her large, abstract quilt.

She worked on this quilt during an artist residency program—starting small, at first, but the quilt grew and grew as she intuitively worked on the design.

Eyes on the World • 84″ x 79″ • Diana Fox • Parker, Colorado • Artist-dyed cotton fabric, cotton thread, cotton/poly batting; matchstick machine quilted on a longarm

“No matter where we are, it seems that someone is watching or listening. Information is collected on our purchasing habits and from various websites we visit. Google Earth satellite images allow us to see our community, street, and home. Where is our privacy?” – Diana Fox, Fiber Artist

Check Out Our Interview with Diana Fox

Diana Fox’s quilt journey began over 40 years ago as a traditional quilter in Denver, Colorado. Her work took a turn to contemporary art textiles in the early 2000s after discovering art quilts. What started as a hobby turned into a passion and she is most inspired by nature, interactions, and repetition.

Her work has been exhibited nationally and internationally and will be featured in the Corner Gallery at the National Quilt Museum in Paducah, Kentucky, in 2023. Click here to visit Diana’s website and learn more about her work!