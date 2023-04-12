Editor’s Note: In the Winter issue we announced our first-ever Quilting Arts cover contest, reserving the Summer 2023 issue to showcase the work of the winning submission on the cover—and all finalists in a gallery inside the magazine. We received more than 160 entries from our talented readers and chose seven finalists. As part of the process, we created a ‘mock-up’ cover featuring each finalist’s quilt. We hope you enjoy learning a little more about each artist.

About the Artist

Jackie Hillman shared that she has wanted to submit a proposal to be in Quilting Arts Magazine for some time. Her journey from traditional to art quilting was sparked by a quilt guild challenge to use ‘unconventional’ materials in a quilt and she enjoyed getting out of her comfort zone.

Jackie says her ideas often percolate over time, as she acquires the skills to create the vision she has in her head.

Navigating the Wild Side • 39″ x 49 1/2″ • Jackie Hillman • Hempstead, Texas • Cotton fabric, muslin, metal and plastic rings, copper and purple metal wire, beads, variety of thread including silk and metallic, embroidery floss, crochet thread, petticoat netting, fusible webbing, batting.

“My work has been inspired by many, many classes taken in person and techniques learned online. My original design was inspired by both Gloria Loughman’s and Gail Garber’s work and influenced by online images. Several of these techniques work well together so I incorporate them in my design. Every seam is couched, except for the paper-pieced Flying Geese, by utilizing a technique learned at the Quilt Luminarium with Ricky Tims. I am fascinated with Dorset buttons and learned to make them by researching online. The appliqué circles were made using Karen Kay Buckley’s Perfect Circles® technique. The binding includes a piping to add a needed bit of color on the edge, a technique learned from Susan K. Cleveland. Quilting includes free-motion circles and geometric ruler work.” – Jackie Hillman, Fiber Artist

Check Out Our Interview with Jackie Hillman

Although she learned to make traditional quilts in 1993 while living in Kuwait, Jackie Hillman is new to making art quilts. After retiring from her career as a Speech-Language Pathologist for 42 years, Jackie finds great joy trying new techniques.

She has lectured, taught quilting, and provided workshops about her signature “Disappearing Flying Geese” technique for 10 years. Click here to check out her Instagram account!