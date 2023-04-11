Editor’s Note: In the Winter issue we announced our first-ever Quilting Arts cover contest, reserving the Summer 2023 issue to showcase the work of the winning submission on the cover—and all finalists in a gallery inside the magazine. We received more than 160 entries from our talented readers and chose seven finalists. As part of the process, we created a ‘mock-up’ cover featuring each finalist’s quilt. We hope you enjoy learning a little more about each artist.

About the Artist

Kate Themel has just finished this quilt—part of a series on journeys—when a friend encouraged her to submit it to the contest. The timing was right for this summery work!

Kate often starts with a sketch when she is creating a quilt and mostly works with solids and hand-dyes but she sometimes also uses prints and batiks, when they fit the composition. Most of her work is raw-edge appliqué and artfully free-motion stitched to add detail and quilting.

As You Set Out • 28″ x 38″ • Kate Themel • Cheshire, Connecticut • Cotton batik, hand-dyed fabrics, cotton batting, polyester thread; machine-piecing, raw-edge appliqué; hand-guided, free-motion machine quilting.

“This quilt is one of a planned series, based on the poem “Ithaka” by C.P. Cavafy. For my first quilt in the “Ithaka” series, I decided to illustrate the poem’s first part—excerpted here—focusing especially on the word ‘hope.’ ‘As you set out for Ithaka

hope the journey is a long one,

full of adventure, full of discovery.‘ When you set out, expectations are high; anything is possible. We like to imagine the best-case scenario. Sunny skies, smooth seas. Time will tell if our hopes will be realized.” – Kate Themel, Fiber Artist

Check Out Our Interview with Kate Themel

Kate Themel is an award-winning artist and teacher living in Cheshire, Connecticut. She earned a BFA in 1992 and began using fabric as an artistic medium in 1996. Over the years, Kate has developed a distinct painterly style in her work. Her collage compositions are constructed with cut and layered pieces of fabric, then quilted using hand-guided machine stitching.

She has created custom fiber art for individuals, hospitals, and corporate clients and her unique fiber pieces have been exhibited in art galleries and museums across five continents. Click here to visit Kate’s website and learn more about her work!