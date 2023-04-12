Editor’s Note: In the Winter issue we announced our first-ever Quilting Arts cover contest, reserving the Summer 2023 issue to showcase the work of the winning submission on the cover—and all finalists in a gallery inside the magazine. We received more than 160 entries from our talented readers and chose seven finalists. As part of the process, we created a ‘mock-up’ cover featuring each finalist’s quilt. We hope you enjoy learning a little more about each artist.

About the Artist

Laura Jaszkowski admits she’s wanted to submit to Quilting Arts Reader Challenges and competitions before but her busy schedule has gotten in the way. When the Cover Contest encouraged folks to submit new or existing work, it was time to leap!

For this quilt, Laura was inspired by a special blue fabric plus her concern with the loss of kelp forests in the Pacific Northwest. A longtime subscriber to Quilting Arts and viewer of Quilting Arts TV, Laura has gained ‘permission’ to find her own voice and has enjoyed watching the art of quilting grow over the years.

Kelp Forest • 27″ x 36″ • Laura Jaszkowski • Eugene, Oregon • Cotton and silk chiffon fabrics, thread in rayon, cotton, metallic, and polyester, glass beads; raw-edge appliqué, free-motion stitching, hand beading.

“The giant kelp forests of the Pacific Northwest coast are silently disappearing, decimated by voracious sea urchins. Once protected by sea otters and sea stars, those guardians are also disappearing due to climatic changes in our oceans. An entire undersea habitat is crashing with little public awareness. Is it possible to save this beautiful and important ecosystem? Is it possible to change our behavior?” – Laura Jaszkowski, Fiber Artist

Check Out Our Interview with Laura Jaszkowski

Laura Jaszkowski has been making quilts and quilted garments for decades. Her work has been in national and international shows and galleries and featured in books and magazines. She teaches bobbin work, surface design, and free-motion techniques.

Laura has curated regional art quilt shows. Raw-edge appliqué is her favorite design technique and she loves how the quilted line can pull a design together.