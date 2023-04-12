Editor’s Note: In the Winter issue we announced our first-ever Quilting Arts cover contest, reserving the Summer 2023 issue to showcase the work of the winning submission on the cover—and all finalists in a gallery inside the magazine. We received more than 160 entries from our talented readers and chose seven finalists. As part of the process, we created a ‘mock-up’ cover featuring each finalist’s quilt. We hope you enjoy learning a little more about each artist.

About the Artist

One day, while riding in the car, Patricia Mendez started daydreaming about creating an art quilt but she didn’t know much about the process. Using back issues of Quilting Arts Magazine as her resource, she started building her ideas into a design by drawing, painting, and playing with fabric.

Only after getting started, did she discover the Cover Contest competition announcement in the Winter issue of Quilting Arts — and she decided to enter her charming and colorful quilt, Daydreaming.

Daydreaming • 26″ x 20″ • Patricia Mendez • St. Paul, Minnesota • Hand-dyed and commercial fabric; inks, watercolor, acrylic paints, Inktense pencils, sequins, beads, embroidery thread, raw-edge, fused appliqué; free-motion quilted.

“I started 20 plus years ago making traditional quilts, but through the years, I have evolved into creating my own designs and thinking outside the traditional quilt box. This quilt reflects what I do when I’m thinking of a new project—the ideas that come to mind and me daydreaming about them. At one point you are carrying on with your life, and suddenly you find yourself lost in your ideas. Eventually, you put aside everything that’s not important and jump into creating. At least that happens to me. I love bright bold colors and whimsical designs.” <em>Hand-dyed and commercial fabric; inks, watercolor, acrylic paints, Inktense pencils, sequins, beads, embroidery thread, raw-edge, fused appliqué; free-motion quilted.” – Patricia Mendez, Fiber Artist

Patricia Mendez has been a quilting teacher for over 20 years. She works at a non-profit in Saint Paul, Minnesota, teaching women how to sew.

She loves having time to herself to express through her quilts. She loves hiking, reading, and crafting and enjoys spending time at the beach with her family.