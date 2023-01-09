Shopping Cart

QUILTED BOUND Articles 0 Comments Reading time: 0m 23s

Introducing Quilted & Bound with Leah Day

Quilting Daily
0 Comments

“Hello My Quilting Friends! My name is Leah Day and welcome to Quilted & Bound, a fun video and article series with Quiltmaker magazine and The Grace Company. I hope to inspire you with many quilting ideas to finish your quilt tops fast and easy!”

Leah Day, Grace company ambassador and free motion quilting master, explores topics such as quick finishes with all-over designs, when and how to use pantaographs, and custom quilting. Leah is working on a Q’nique 21 on a Continuum Frame from The Grace Company.

For a full year, we’ll post new videos to accompany Leah’s articles in Quiltmaker magazine, starting with September/October 2022 through July/August 2023.

Join the Conversation!

