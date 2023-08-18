Irish Quilts: Tales of Ireland Quilt & Quilt Block Patterns

When Laura Stone Roberts, one of our editors, discovered she would be going along on the Quilting Daily trip to Ireland, she decided to start an Ireland-themed quilt in anticipation! Laura’s popular block-of-the-month blog posts have now been gathered together into one complete Irish-themed quilt pattern, Irish Quilts: Tales of Ireland.

This free eBook includes all 12 featured quilt block patterns plus fabric requirements, cutting, and sewing instructions for assembling the Tales of Ireland lap quilt. Make a quilt like Laura’s, or use the individual blocks to make a completely different project – it’s up to you! Irish quilts can easily be made larger or smaller than the sample quilt by adding or subtracting blocks

What’s in the eBook?

Inside this free eBook, you will find detailed instructions on how to make 12 different unique quilt blocks which include:

✓ Celtic Twist Block, a classic patchwork design that creates the illusion of 4 different fabrics intertwining. This block can also be turned into an Irish chain quilt by repeating the block design. ✓ Fairy Ring Block, a fun way to showcase fussy-cut fabric hexies in a simple appliqued ring. ✓ Celtic Knot Block, made with bias-cut strips of fabric sewn into tubes, and then arranged on a full-size pattern to create a woven medallion. You can also repeat this block on its own to create your own Celtic quilt patterns. ✓ 40 Shades of Green Block, featuring clamshell shapes cut from 40 assorted fabrics to create a scrappy vision of Irish hills and valleys.

Whether you make this Irish quilt as a block-of-the-month project or tackle it at a faster or slower pace, your finished quilt will sparkle with your array of scrappy fabrics. Be sure to use a wide variety of darks, mediums, and lights, with prints from small and subtle to larger and louder. Variations like these will give your Tales of Ireland quilt life and interest. Complete instructions, full-size patterns, color diagrams – everything you need to make this quilt pattern your own is included in this free eBook! Just look at all these fun, unique Irish quilt patterns:

Irish Cross I Left My Heart in Ireland Fairy Ring

Irish Cross: This pretty appliqued quilt block evokes carved Irish motifs on churches and monuments, and shamrocks growing wild in lush green grass. With our fast fusible web technique, even applique novices will have this block completed in no time! I Left My Heart in Ireland: This sweet block is like a mini crazy quilt. Step by step instructions and diagrams walk you through the crazy piecing process. Once your piecing is complete, use the full-size pattern to cut out the heart shape and fusible web, and then add it to the block background. Fairy Ring: Enjoy a bit of hand work as you prepare the ring of hexagons and fussy-cut center hexi for this enchanting quilt block. Once the hexis are prepared, a little machine applique is all that remains to complete your Fairy Ring.

Folktale Circle Celtic Twist Connemara Flower

Folktale Circle: One of the easiest quilt blocks in this pattern, the basic stitch-and-flip technique is all you need to create the triangles on the corner and center patches. For quilters with even a little experience, this block can be made in an hour or less! Celtic Twist: Learn or brush up on the partial seam technique as you assemble this intriguing patchwork block. Fabric placement is key to the success of this block, and all our diagrams are clearly marked to make your assembly job easy. You’ll be so proud of this stunning block that you may want to make multiples and turn them into your own Irish chain quilt pattern. Connemara Flower: Learn or brush up on the partial seam technique as you assemble this intriguing patchwork block. Fabric placement is key to the success of this block, and all our diagrams are clearly marked to make your assembly job easy. You’ll be so proud of this stunning block that you may want to make multiples and turn them into your own Irish chain quilt pattern.

Celtic Knot Treasures From Ireland Seven Lucky Shamrocks

Celtic Knot: This block is why we fell in love with Irish quilting designs. Make bias fabric tubes and learn to apply them to a background fabric square using the included full-size pattern as your guide to create the knot. Pressing, pinning, and topstitching tips are included, as are detailed diagrams. Treasures From Ireland: Units are arranged diagonally to make this lovely patchwork quilt block. Learn or refresh your skills with setting triangles as you make this anything-but-ordinary quilt block. Seven Lucky Shamrocks: Here’s another easy fusible web appliqu quilt block pattern! Machine edge stitching the fused shamrock shapes will take a bit of time, so pour yourself an Irish cream coffee and settle in for a fun sewing session!

Fairies & Flower Petals Lucky Clover 40 Shades of Green

Fairies And Flower Petals: In one of the most intricate quilt blocks in this pattern, the little white and green squares finish at just 1/2″! But no worries – fast strip piecing gets those petite nine-patch units sewn in short order. The diagonal set can be tricky, but our super clear diagrams lead to a fool-proof finish. Lucky Clover: There’s a fun piece-and-trim trick in this block’s construction that will have you thinking about where you can use the same technique in other quilts! No special skills are required, just basic stitch-and-flip patchwork and straight seams. 40 Shades Of Green: This final Irish quilt block is a wonderful way to show off your favorite fabric scraps. The block takes some planning and precise placement, but unlike many other clamshell or scallop patterns, no hand work is required. A fusible web technique sets clamshells in place and machine edge stitching secures everything.

