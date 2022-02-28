Irish St Patrick’s Day Celtic blocks

Are you looking for some quilty projects for St. Patrick’s Day? You’re in luck. We’re here to inspire you with some great Irish designs and Celtic blocks (including one of our most popular celtic blocks, the celtic twist) to make your quilting friends green with envy!

Where do we begin? How about with 12 FREE Ireland Quilt Block of the Month Patterns! Don’t these make your Irish eyes smile?

Tales of Ireland: Irish Quilt Block of the Month Patterns—make 1 or all 12!

Those block of the month patterns certainly got our attention. Now to pick some fabric. Love of Quilting editor, Valerie Uland says, “When I caught a glimpse of this delightful Love O’ The Irish fabric collection designed by Patrick Lose for Northcott, I knew exactly what I would make from it! I have a plan to make a set of four 12” x 18” finished size placemats, choosing a different block for each.”

Love O’ The Irish fabrics by Patrick Lose for Northcott.

“I pieced the Lucky Clover Block first, and it used a very fun and interesting technique that I hadn’t tried before. The block came together nicely, and I love the metallic gold speckles in the background fabric.”

Free Lucky Clover Quilt Block pattern for St. Patrick’s Day quilting.

“Next, I’ll sew one each of The Celtic Twist block, the Folktale Circle Block, and the Treasures from Ireland Block.

I’ll cut 3-1/2” x 12-1/2” strips to sew to each side of the blocks and four placemat backings at 12-1/2” x 18-1/2” Next, I will do a fast and easy finish by layering the placemat top and backing right sides together on top of my batting and sewing a ¼” seam all the way around, leaving an opening for turning. I’ll whipstitch the opening closed and quilt each mat.”

Associate Editor, Eileen Fowler selected an array of lovely greens from assorted Banyan Batiks collections. “I was intrigued by the Celtic Twist block and wondered what would happen when four were joined in a 2 x 2 layout. I love how they create chain links.”

Four Celtic Twist blocks sewn together.

“The negative space in and around the links was looking a bit lonely. But I found Accuquilt’s new shamrock die to be just the right size for inside the links.”

Accuquilt’s Shamrock die

“I was also inspired by some quilting motifs at Quilting Daily —like a small version of the Celtic Rings Square. But there are other motifs that would be perfect for Irish-themed quilts. I searched on ‘Celtic’ and several popped up.”

“Since I’m not a football fan, Super Bowl Sunday gave me the all the time I needed to baste, quilt, and bind (using the Sew Easy technique for faux piped binding). I love how this little quilt turned out. Maybe I’ll use it as a topper on my paddy o’ table. (Wouldn’t my two Irish grandmothers be proud.)”

It’s a wee Irish quilt!

May the road rise up to meet you…and Happy Quilting!