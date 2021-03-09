It’s a National Quilting Day Quiltin’ Bee

We’re celebrating National Quilting Day, one of our favorite days of the year, with a fresh new virtual Quiltin’ Bee! Join the hosts of the Quilt & Tell Podcast for a very special hour of fun and conversation dedicated to the love, skill, devotion, and creativity that goes into every quilt we make. Ask questions and win FREE stuff on Saturday, 3/20 11am MST (1pm est/10am PST). Join us for the National Quilting Day Quilting’ Bee sponsored by Maywood!

Register with this Zoom link and we’ll see you there!

SUBSCRIBE TO THE QUILT & TELL PODCAST:

Apple Podcasts | Megalink | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify

Subscribe to the Quilt & Tell Podcast. Not sure how? Get step-by-step instructions on how to listen to the Quilt & Tell Podcast here (make sure to scroll all the way to the bottom)!

TALK TO US!

Find us on Instagram @_quilting_daily

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/QuiltingDaily/

Email us: [email protected]

Follow Tracy on Instagram @SewSupportive

Follow Ginger on Instagram @gstquiltsandsews