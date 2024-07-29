It’s a Summer Quilts Extravaganza!

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

It’s time to drink in every ounce of summer and that includes beautiful summer quilts! Bright colors, tranquil patterns, and memories of picnics in the park and evenings lying in the grass – we love everything about summer quilts and the memories that they evoke. Summer quilts are some of our favorite types of quilts and as we started looking through our library, we realized that we have a lot of them that you’re going to love. So grab a cool drink and dig into our latest pattern roundup and lets hear it for summer quilts!

Berry Patch

Berry Patch by Eileen Fowler

Create the perfect picnic quilt with a panel fabric and simple blocks. Eight placemat prints from a panel make a delightful border in this simple throw designed by our very own Eileen Fowler.

Deep Blue Sea

Bring home fresh ocean breezes by taking advantage of ombre and stripe fabrics to create this 54″ x 60″ throw quilt from Michele Scott. Her clever design turns the typical quilt pattern inside out, with long strips used in the center and easy Pinwheel Blocks composing pieced outer borders.

Summer Leaf

Summer Leaf by Victoria Shackle is in a class of its own. Enjoy this lovely throw originally from the Quilty July August 2014 issue. You can practically hear the breeze rustling the summer leaves.

Refraction Table Runner

Enjoy the Refraction Table Runner digital pattern by Deb Tucker from Fons & Porter’s Quilting Quickly Summer 2014 issue. Nothing conveys the bright airiness of summer like this beautiful table runner!

Butterfly Centerpiece

Butterfly Centerpiece by Patrick Lose

Temperatures are climbing, and it’s time to bring on the brights! Set your summer table with this quick and easy centerpiece by Patrick Lose. We bet you’ll want to make more than one!

Seaside Summer

Seaside Summer by Patrick Lose

Enjoy the Seaside Summer digital pattern from Quilting Celebrations 2011 Spring Summer issue. Create a stylish mini quilt easy to make as a day at the beach, and bright enough to bring sun to any dècor. Another beautiful selection by Patrick Lose.

There you have it, a summery selection of our favorite summer quilts. We can’t wait for you to give them a try. And if you’re looking for even more summer inspiration, make sure to check out our Summer Quilts Pattern Collection with an additional 10 quilts that will have you excited for summer! With bright colors, fun motifs, and great techniques, you will love relaxing at the beach or at a picnic with these quilts. Are you in the midst of quilting any fun summer quilts?

Originally published June 18, 2021; updated on July 29, 2024.