It’s Late but Worth the Wait

Hello everyone, my name is Tracy Mooney and I am the editor of Quiltmaker magazine.

The Pandemic-induced supply chain issues are starting to hit home. Due to paper shortages and printing delays, our current issue of Quiltmaker is delayed. We’re anticipating subscribers should receive the issue soon, but in the meantime let me give you a quick rundown of this very special issue. Here’s a copy of the cover – The cover quilt is Coffee Conversations with Dad by Natalie Crabtree.

I can’t wait for you to experience the Wrenches and Nuts and Bolts, Oh My! quilt pattern by Connie Kaufman. And all the next clues for the Ruby Jubilee Mystery Quilt are patiently waiting for you.

Check out this link for more information about Quiltmaker. It may be late, but believe me, you won’t be disappointed!