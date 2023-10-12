Jelly Roll Quilting Explained

So, you’re a new quilter—or you’re interested in making a quilt—and you walk into a quilt shop. Likely you see shelves full of neatly arranged fabric bolts, probably a selection of sewing notions (like thread, needles, etc.), some sewing machines for sale, and maybe a display of … pastries?!?

No, not really but you may see signs for ‘jelly rolls,’ ‘honey buns,’ or ‘roll-ups’ and be confused: is this a quilt shop or a bakery? Don’t worry, you’re in the right place, and I’m here to tell you what these terms mean and why you need to know all about these marvelous bundles—because I know you’re going to want to give jelly roll quilting a try!

What Are They?

Although many quilters often love both fabric and baked goods, a jelly roll is not a pastry when it comes to quilting. Actually, this package of fabric has a generic name: 2 1/2″ precut strip bundle or pack. The strips are usually cut from a particular designer’s/manufacturer’s fabric collection or they may be a range of solids in one color — from lights to darks, for example — or a rainbow collection or … well, you get the picture, I hope.

The variety is almost endless! These featured bundles are often the newest fabrics to hit the shop. These strip packs are assembled to make your quilting life a little easier and to speed you along to sewing right away, saving time you might otherwise devote to cutting and preparing these strips yourself. Some fabric manufacturers give these packs their own names such as Roll-Ups, Rolie Polies, Bali Pops, and the aforementioned Jelly Rolls.

For those who are new to these precut fabric marvels, they all contain the same ‘ingredients’ — a collection of precut, 2 1/2″ wide by width-of-fabric long strips (from selvage to selvage) — usually all rolled up together into a tidy, attractive package. Each bundle usually contains about 2 yards or more of fabric, total.

Why Use Precuts?

These strips are already precisely machine cut into 2 1/2″ x width-of-fabric strips — no cutting needed by you! If you’re new to using a rotary cutter, know that it takes a little practice plus specific tools to become an accurate cutter. With these strips packs, you just open the package and get sewing!

Tip: Do take the time to learn how to use a rotary cutter, ruler, and cutting mat early in your quilting life—I suggest you take a beginner quilting class at your LQS (local quilt shop) so a teacher can show you how to safely use these tools plus coach and guide you toward success. This small investment in your new hobby—a class and some supplies—will make a huge difference in your quilty efforts going forward.

Additionally, precut strip bundles are usually packaged by the manufacturer with 1–3 strips of each fabric that appears in a particular collection. Often, a fabric collection has coordinated colors and/or patterns so you know they will look good together in a quilt. They can take much of the guesswork out of selecting additional fabric for a quilted project.

Need one more reason? They’re so pretty!!

So, What is Jelly Roll Quilting

In its simplest form, this term means creating a quilt with these precut bundles. Depending on the size and scope of your project, you may need more than one precut strip pack. One estimate I read said one bundle will be enough for a 45″ x 60″ quilt top. That’s a large baby quilt size.

Right out of the package, you could sew pairs of strips together to create strip sets (the term used to describe a larger unit composed of at least two strips sewn together along their long edges), and then sew these strip sets together, creating even wider strip sets, to make a long skinny quilt or large wallhanging.

The Rail Fence block is a block that lends itself well to jelly roll quilting — here’s a video and the pattern shown in the video. This pattern calls for an additional fabric (a white solid in the video) to complement the strips.

I made a king-size quilt a while ago, King of the Cabin, and I used six packs for the quilt top and binding. However, it is an intermediate-level quilt and, perhaps, should not be the first thing you make if you’re trying jelly roll quilting for the first time. It is a great quilt, though, and we have it on our bed year round.

For a beginner or confident beginner project, I recommend this free eBook that has three terrific patterns incorporating jelly roll quilting along with other fabric options. I hope I have inspired you to try jelly roll quilting! Please share your thoughts and photos of what you make on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments section.

Happy quilting,

Kristine