Editor’s Note: In the Winter issue we announced our first-ever Quilting Arts cover contest, reserving the Summer 2023 issue to showcase the work of the winning submission on the cover—and all finalists in a gallery inside the magazine. We received more than 160 entries from our talented readers and chose seven finalists. As part of the process, we created a ‘mock-up’ cover featuring each finalist’s quilt. We hope you enjoy learning a little more about each artist.

About the Artist

Early on, Jenny K. Lyon was inspired by Linda Waddle, who made a quilt featuring a central motif and then continued the design in stitch, radiating out into negative space. It was a powerful moment for Jenny, who now works mostly in wholecloth emphasizing line and shadow (more than color).

Another pivot point for Jenny was the portrait quilts of Lea McComas, who uses value and contrast so masterfully in her work. Jenny has become quite the expert on her own accord; she teaches free-motion quilting and also exhibits her beautiful artwork.

Onward! 15″ x 16″ Jenny K. Lyon Granite Bay, California • Cotton fabric, wool batting, various thread weights and fibers; free motion quilting.

“Onward is my life’s motto. I hope to continue to put out exploratory tendrils and forge ahead. Be fearless!” – Jenny K. Lyon, Fiber Artist

Check Out Our Interview with Jenny K. Lyon

Jenny K. Lyon is a fiber artist, author, and teacher from northern California. Her work focuses on free-motion quilting on wholecloth and her work has juried into a variety of shows and galleries.

Jenny teaches and lectures on free-motion quilting across the country. She loves to inspire her students to find joy and confidence in free-motion quilting their own quilts! Click here to visit Jenny’s website and learn more about her work!