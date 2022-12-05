Joy to the Quilts! 6 Patterns Celebrating the Joy Quilts Bring

The joy quilts bring to the world is truly immeasurable. They are a physical manifestation of love and care sending a message that someone is thinking of you, even when they’re far away. They have the power to lift spirits and lighten moods during the holiday season. Plus, they keep you nice and warm during the colder months. Quilts are more than pieces of fabric sewn together — they’re pure joy! So we’re celebrating with a roundup of our 6 most joy-filled patterns. Keep reading to see our picks.

1. Homespun Joy Quilt Pattern

Combine piecing and appliqué to make this adorable table topper or wall hanging. Whether you’re starting out in quilting or are an experienced stitcher looking for something new, this project has something for everyone.

Plus, this cute hybrid project will have everyone asking where you got it. So what are you waiting for? Just grab your favorite fabric and get ready to create something truly joyful.

2. Mountain Joy Quilt Pattern

This modern quilt was created with varying sizes of triangles and is inspired by mountains. Whether you’re looking for an accent piece or something to spruce up your living space, this quilt will add an up-beat energy to any home.

Designed by Kate Colleran

So allow yourself to be inspired by the majestic beauty of nature while you stitch together this joyful quilt! We guarantee you’ll get plenty of compliments.

3. Peace and Joy Pattern

Embrace the holiday season with a quilted bed set! This joy-filled quilt is like a holiday gathering in one snuggly package. Display this cozy quilt with two matching pillows and bring a little seasonal cheer to your bedroom.

Designed by Ramona Sorensen

Fun holiday prints combined with traditional techniques make this quilt a seasonal staple. Made from fabric scraps in bright and festive colors, this festive quilt brings joy wherever it goes!

4. Diamond Joy Quilt Pattern

A great piecing technique and a dramatic color palette gives this quilt pizzazz. Its vibrant colors, intricate piecing and beautiful patterns will bring joy and laughter into your home.

Designed by Sandi Irish

Whether you choose to display it proudly on the wall or use it as a cozy blanket, this quilt will make any space more special!

5. Chirp for Joy Quilt Pattern

A cascade of foundation-pieced stars is the highlight of this patchwork throw-size quilt. The joy quilts like this bring is is perfect for the holiday season — it will bring warmth and happiness with you wherever you go!

It’s the perfect addition for a cozy night in or a sunny day at the park. Strip piecing the rows with pre-cut 2-1/2″ strips makes this quilt quick and easy to assemble.

6. Simple Joys Quilt Pattern

Designer Kimberly Jolly loves to mix bright contemporary fabrics with traditional quilt block designs to create quilts that bring joy and light into any home.

Designed by Kimberly Jolly

Her unique designs are seriously eye-catching — perfect for those who appreciate a playful twist on classic quilting styles. Whether you’re looking for something cozy, bold, or both, this quilt will be sure to brighten up your home and put a smile on your face.

