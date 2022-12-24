Jumpstart Your Creativity with this 30-Day Challenge

As most of my friends know, I have a tendency to be distracted (Look! A Squirrel!) even when it comes to my artistic practice. So the idea of doing a 30 day challenge is a little daunting. Every winter about this time I set the next year’s intentions, choose my ‘word of the year’ and outline my art quilting goals.

Phrases like, “make time for art every day” and “master free-motion stitching” seem to be big on the list, as are “keep a sketchbook” and “learn to dye the rainbow.” All great goals, and all still on my artistic bucket list.

New Year, New Me

This year, I’m truly changing my tack and will be making multiple short-term commitments as part of an ongoing 30-day challenge. No more New Year’s resolutions for this art quilter: I’m committing to work one month at a time and approach each turn of the calendar page with a fresh opportunity to learn and grow in my chosen artform.

Here’s my plan: I am setting monthly themes and giving myself permission to play – or not to play – every day of the year. There will be no pressure either internally or externally to meet any preconceived goal (but I’m always up for a challenge, so I might just keep track) and I’ll occasionally share my progress.

The 30 Day Challenge Details

My loose guidelines: I’ll place 30 prompts in a jar at the beginning of the month. Each morning, I’ll pull a prompt randomly and spend up to an hour exploring it in my studio. The prompts don’t need to be ‘doing’ but can also be ‘learning’… because research is part of the creative process. If I remember, I’ll record it in my journal and take a photo of my progress. And if life gets overwhelming, I’ll skip a day (or week) and give myself the grace I need to rest.

January’s theme is to explore Surface Design Exploration with the Gelli Plate

It has been a long time since I dusted off my brayer and let loose in my studio with fabric and paint. I’ve been taking a mixed-media course that heavily explores printing on paper and have enjoyed revisiting this creative process. But fabric is my medium of choice, so it is time to apply my knowledge to art quilting! In preparation, I’m pullout out my paints (and yes, I’ll be mixing acrylics with fabric medium for those who are interested) and planning my sessions early.

It’s not January yet, but I’m ready to print. I have lots of acrylic paint and will be mixing it with fabric medium and trying my hand at that before investing in fabric paint for this process.

Some of the prompts in my ‘January Jar’ will include the following: Play with Pink; make a handmade stamp with kitchen items; create a circular pattern; make a plaid print; create a color block print; use a mask; use lace in printing; add 3 layers of paint in rapid succession; try to make two prints alike; research Asian fabric printing techniques; use directional printing techniques; mix paint with the brayer; research mark making techniques; use printed fabric in an improv block… I can think of so many more!

And the results? I’m keeping an open mind. I’m not concerned as much with creating beautiful prints as I am with getting back into the practice of taking time to create each and every day.

I hope you’ll join me on my creative journey.

Best,

Vivika Hansen DeNegre

Editor,

Quilting Arts