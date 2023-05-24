Kate Themel: Winner of the 2023 Quilting Arts Cover Contest

The boat sails off, destination unknown, but full of promise. Wind catches the sails, ropes groan, pulleys do their jobs. You are there! Yes, I am talking about a quilt — a beautiful quilt by Kate Themel titled As You Set Out — that was chosen the winner of Quilting Arts Magazine’s cover contest. Kate’s quilt graces the cover of the Summer 2023 issue.

The Contest: Quilting Arts Summer ’23 Issue Cover

In the Winter issue of Quilting Arts, we announced our first-ever cover contest and we received 161 entries from quilters who had never before been featured on the cover of the magazine. We had planned to whittle the entries down to five finalists but we chose seven instead. But it was just too hard to choose only five! So we interviewed each finalist separately. And we mocked up each quilt as a sample magazine cover. Then we shared the quilts with our audience on social media. Finally, we made the difficult but necessary leap — to choose the winner — and it was As You Set Out.

The Quilt: As You Set Out

Kate was inspired to create this quilt by two main things: the poem “Ithaka” by C.P. Cavafy and a photograph taken by her sister-in-law from the deck of a sailboat, looking out toward the beyond. We were impressed by her incredible attention to detail and the way she infused the quilt with so much energy. Speaking of detail, Kate shared that she studied how pulleys work, how furled rope should look on a boat, and more — all to obtain the accuracy she wanted and knew seasoned sailors would look for when inspecting the quilt!

As You Set Out • 28″ x 38″ • Kate Themel • Cheshire, Connecticut

“For my first quilt in the “Ithaka” series, I decided to illustrate the poem’s first part — excerpted here — focusing especially on the word ‘hope.’ ‘As you set out for Ithaka

hope the journey is a long one,

full of adventure, full of discovery.‘ When you set out, expectations are high; anything is possible. We like to imagine the best-case scenario. Sunny skies, smooth seas. Time will tell if our hopes will be realized.” – Kate Themel, Fiber Artist

The Winner: Kate Themel

Kate Themel is an art school graduate who draws and paints in addition to creating beautiful art quilts. She started quilting during a period of bed rest and has blazed a fabric trail ever since. Kate is a member of the prestigious quilt group Viewpoints and a Juried Artist Member of SAQA (Studio Art Quilt Associates); exhibits her work in local, national, and international shows; and creates custom and commission work as well.

Photo of our Cover Contest winner, Kate Themel

Congratulations, Kate, and thank you to the other six finalists and all of the quilters who entered this contest and shared their work with us! To learn more about Kate Themel and her work, visit katethemel.com. And be sure to check out Vivika Hansen DeNegre’s and my recent interview with Kate Themel here!