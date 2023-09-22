As quilters, we are always on the lookout for opportunities to commemorate special life events with a quilt! The tradition of making a signature block quilt has been seen as far back as the 1600s, But it actually rose to prominence in the mid 1800s. At that time, many loved ones who moved away were seldom, if ever, able to return home. So such quilts were exceptionally precious keepsakes. In fact, at some points in history, a signature block quilt even provided a rare opportunity for a woman to express her support for a political view. Essentially, any time a significant event occurs, it calls for commemoration. So read on to get our top tips for making a signature quilt block!

Our Top Tips for Making a Signature Quilt Block

✓ First, be sure to choose a relatively plain fabric for the signatures. Test the pens you plan to use on the actual fabric for visibility and bleeding. Choose a relatively plain fabric for the signature fabric. ✓ Pre-washing the signature fabric is a personal choice. The inked signatures may soak into the fabric better if the sizing has been washed away, but if you wash the signature fabric, you may want to wash the other fabrics as well. ✓ Before cutting, iron the wrong side of fabric to freezer paper to stabilize it for signing. Cut extra pieces so mistakes are no problem. ✓ A note about seam allowances: it’s very important that you clearly outline the area into which the signature goes. Allow for some space between the signature and the seam allowance; give yourself some insurance by drawing a box well inside the seam allowance (a few people will still write outside the box) with a removable marker, such as a blue water soluble marker you can rinse with cold water. Test for removability before marking the boxes. (Note: To avoid having your marks disappear before your event, we don’t recommend using air eraseable fabric markers for this step!) Clover’s Water Eraseable Marker is ideal for marking the seam allowances to keep signatures inside the seam allowances. ✓ Use Micron Pigma pens. After making samples, we chose tips of 0.50 mm. A waterproof, archival-quality pen is ideal for guests to sign their signature blocks. ✓ So guests can “warm up” before signing, iron a larger piece of the signature fabric to freezer paper and mark it boldly “practice here!” ✓ The instructions given when the blocks are signed must be very clear and in writing (e.g., on a small sign). Here’s an example: Using one of the pens provided, please sign your name on a white rectangle by writing inside the blue box. If you’d like, do a trial run on the large piece marked “practice here.” ✓ Post someone near the signing area who is familiar with the process and can answer any questions. ✓ Finally, keep in mind that you’re not creating a masterpiece quilt, but an irreplaceable keepsake from a special time with family and friends.

What Will You Create?

Signature block quilts have commemorated significant life events such as moving away, weddings, anniversaries, family reunions, and more for years. Below you can find one of our favorite signature block quilt patterns, Signed With Love, designed by Love of Quilting TV cohost Angela Huffman! Whenever a signature block quilt is discovered at antique shops or auctions, it’s intriguing to find the stories behind the names.

And to preserve the story of your signature block quilt for posterity, be sure to include a quilt label! Learn how to make simple quilt labels, or learn how to make quilt labels like a pro using modern printable fabric sheets. We hope this tips for making a signature quilt block have inspired you to start stitching! You can find even more signature block quilt inspiration here. And be sure to share your creations with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below!